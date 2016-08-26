The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
26th August 2016 - Osinbajo advocates strong institutions as way out of economic woes
26th August 2016 - Time to review Nigeria’s failure in Rio
26th August 2016 - Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG
26th August 2016 - Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN
26th August 2016 - Kwara offers land for FG housing scheme
26th August 2016 - I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki
26th August 2016 - PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu
26th August 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units
26th August 2016 - Sheriff’s emergence, PDP’s greatest mistake –Uche Secondus
26th August 2016 - Re: Washington, two first ladies and their handbags
Home / National / Osinbajo advocates strong institutions as way out of economic woes
Yemi-Osinbajo

Osinbajo advocates strong institutions as way out of economic woes

— 26th August 2016

From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba

FOR the country to get out of the present economic wood and ensure efficient service delivery, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advocated the building of string institutions, insisting that without strong institutions, economic delivery and development would fail.

Mr. Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Asaba, Delta State while declaring open a two-day Economic and Investment Summit organised by the state government as part of activities marking the 25th year anniversary of the creation of the state.

According to Osinbajo, “There is dividend for the economy when there are strong institutions. We need to strengthen and beef up our institutions so that we can have good leaders. Strong institutions will lead to producing good characters in leadership.

“Strong institutions will lead to strong leaders that could be trusted because if people can’t trust leadership, it has failed.

“A well-established organization is capable of delivering good services. It depends on the quality and character of people in the positions of authority. We need strong institutions to drive economic development.”

He said the federal government has not been short of ideas but the challenge has been the ability and the will to get things done.

Reacting to the overwhelming criticism against President Muhammadu Buhari over perceived lopsided appointment into federal agencies and parastatals, Osibanjo noted that merit should be considered ahead of the constitutional provision of federal character system.

He insisted that appointments made by the present administration were based on merit as that would make more provision for productivity and good service delivery.

Osinbajo also emphasized the need for credible leaders who could be trusted by the people as one of the needed criteria to earn the goodwill and trust of the Nigerian people.

He explained that trust plays critical role, adding that “we must build trust by ensuring that we are trustworthy. Trust plays critical role but it must be earned by leaders. So far trust has decreased in Nigeria. People don’t believe those in leadership because they are no longer trust worthy.”

The Vice President decried activities of Niger Delta militants, lamenting that their actions have greatly led to the reduction of oil and gas output which is the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the country’s revenue has dwindled to 60 percent less than what it was before the resurgence of militancy led by the rampaging Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) in February this year.

Besides, Osinbajo stated that the power sector can no longer work as activities of militants have affected every aspect of the nation’s economy.

In his welcome remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa explained that the summit was organised to showcase Delta to the outside world as a haven for investment, adding it was also to chart a way forward to the diversification of the state’s economy.

Okowa told participants drawn from various sectors that an executive bill for the establishment of Delta State Investment Development Agency was being sponsored to create an investor friendly climate and healthy business environment.

He explained that the bill set out the “institutional framework for public-private partnership, establishes guidelines to enable easy access to land for private investors, and envisions the creation of working committees/teams that proactively engage with the private sector to actualise their investment and business plans.

“Our objective is to remove the opaqueness usually associated with government business. The provisions of the bill will help facilitate business decisions for the private sector and, because every prospective investor knows what to expect, outcomes can be predicted.”

Participants at the summit which had former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo as keynote speaker, were draw from banking and finance, education, media, health, academia, ICT, entertainment among other sectors.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yemi-Osinbajo

Osinbajo advocates strong institutions as way out of economic woes

— 26th August 2016

From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba FOR the country to get out of the present economic wood and ensure efficient service delivery, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advocated the building of string institutions, insisting that without strong institutions, economic delivery and development would fail. Mr. Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Asaba, Delta State while declaring open a…

  • Frank Jacobs

    Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG

    — 26th August 2016

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The President of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Jacobs, has said that if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is serious about diversification of the economy, the nation’s benchmark interest rate should be reviewed downward to five per cent, from the  current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 14 per…

  • CBN-Building

    Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN

    — 26th August 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe against the backdrop of the ban of nine banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from accessing foreign exchange in interbank market, the Body of Bank Chief Executives yesterday stepped into the fray  with a view to resolving the forex controversy with the Central Bank of Nigeria. The CEOs had resolved…

  • godwin-obaseki

    I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki

    — 26th August 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki,  has promised to decongest the high traffic in the city by opening up new towns through infrastructural development and establishment of industries that would give every community in the state a sense of belonging. Speaking at the palace of the Okaevbo of Urhonigbe, HRH,…

  • Ize-Iyamu

    PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu

    — 26th August 2016

    The campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was reportedly attacked at Jattu, near Auchi, in Etsako west local government by suspected APC youths who  destroyed two vehicles in the process. The two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz C class and a Toyota Sienna, were said to be on the convoy…

  • PIC.11. CROSS SECTION OF SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS AT THE OPENING OF STRATEGIC POLICE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (22/4/16). 6085/22/4/2016/HF/CH/NAN

    Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units

    — 26th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin No fewer than 23,000 Policemen, comprising officers and the rank and file, would be deployed to man 2,627 polling units for the September 10 election in Edo State. The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, announced this yesterday in Benin during a visit to the state…

  • Uche Secondus

    Sheriff’s emergence, PDP’s greatest mistake –Uche Secondus

    — 26th August 2016

    By Taiwo Amodu([email protected]) Former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has expressed concern over the festering leadership tussle rocking the party. In this interview in Port Harcourt, after the botched national convention,  Secondus who was an\ aspirant for the office of deputy national chairman examines the power game in the main…

  • Borno

    IDPs protest: Borno govt suspends central feeding

    — 26th August 2016

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Borno State government has suspended central feeding of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) following their protest yesterday in Maiduguri. Hundreds of women IDPs barricaded the Maiduguri-Kano/Jos road yesterday over shortage of food supply to the Arabic Teachers College camp in the capital. The protest obstructed traffic movement on the major highway to…

  • Kanu Nnamdi Biafra radio

    IPOB: Another faction emerges, sacks Kanu, tripob

    — 26th August 2016

    •No faction in IPOB, it’s a gimmick – Spokesman From Okey Sampson, Aba The crisis rocking the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), took a new turn yesterday as another faction which goes by the name Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB) emerged. Two days ago, The Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra (TRIPOB) emerged and threatened to…

  • US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on "Securing American Entities Operating Abroad" at the US Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) November 20, 2013, during their 28th Annual Briefing at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. RichardsPAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

    CAN blasts US Govt over Kerry’s visit

    — 26th August 2016

    • Says it’s part of plan to persecute Christians From Fred Itua, Abuja The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), yesterday, came hard on the United States (US) Secretary of States, Mr. John Kerry over his visit to Nigeria, alleging that it was discriminatory, personal and divisive. It alleged that the visit was…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351