Former U17 World Youth Championship ‎top scorer, Victor Osimhen is in Belgium to conclude a loan move to champions Club Brugge, Owngoalnigeria.com can exclusively reveal.

Osimhen has failed to make progress at German side Wolfsburg since his move to the team shortly after his exploits at the Under-17 World Youth Championship in 2015.

A loan move has been agreed as the best for him to get his career started and after failing to bag a deal at Zulte-Waregem due to concerns over his fitness, he has arrived Belgium to join Club Brugge on loan till the end of the season.

It’s still unclear if there’s a provision for him to make the move permanent but the club might likely announce his capture later today with all details after a routine medical this morning in Belgium.

Club Brugge presently have Nigerian forward Dennis Bonaventure on their books as well as Dutch-Nigerian forward Arnaut Groeneveld Danjuma.