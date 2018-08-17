Osimhen fails Brugge’s trials— 17th August 2018
Former U17 World Youth Championship top scorer Victor Osimhen is still on the lookout for a club to play on loan this season after Belgium side, Club Brugge turned down the chance to sign him on loan from German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.
The 20-year-old forward arrived in Belgium two days back to hold talks with Club Brugge over a loan move after a failed move to fellow Belgium side Zulte-Waregem failed to materialise.
Club Brugge have also pulled out of a possible deal for the 20 year old citing a difference in their valuation of the forward with that of his primary owner Wolfsburg. It possibly means both teams couldn’t agree on terms of the proposed loan deal.
Osimhen trained for two days with the team before the decision to sign him was communicated to his representatives yesterday evening and he is due back in Germany later today to continue his search for a temporary home.
Since joining Wolfsburg Osimhen has failed to progress as expected at the German Bundesliga side. A situation which has made the club to decide on him leaving on loan to a club where he is sure to get game time to aid his development.
