Oshodi crisis: APC chieftain commends Agbede’s peace efforts

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Idris Bolaji Ariyoh, has commended the state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW), Mr. Tajudeen Agbede, over the reconciliation between Treasurer of the NURTW, Mr. Musiliu Oluomo (MC) and Adedigba Adepegba (Talo).

Recall that Adepegba had accused MC of plans to kill him because of his association with late Rasaq Bello aka Hamburger.

Bello was killed in Shogunle area of Lagos in the aftermath of the violence that rocked the community during the councillorship primaries of Monday, May 30.

He was buried on Friday, June 2.

Since the incident, Oshodi area had been engulfed in violence leading to the state government’s intervention. The state had suspended the union and banned it from collecting levies in Oshodi area in order to restore peace.

Loyalists and friends of Hamburger had protested the killing and appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris to send independent investigators to probe the killing, alleging that nothing came out of the investigation into the death of a former Union leader, S.C Oluwo along the airport road last year.

Adepegba said of the three of them, he is the only one remaining alive and there wass also a conspiracy to also kill him like the others. It was on the basis of this that Agbede called a peace meeting to reconcile Adepegba with MC Oluomo, the treasurer of the union that Adepegba had accused of being behind the assassination plot.

Ariyoh, who was former chairman of Oshodi Local Government Area of the state, noted that Agbede had behaved like an elder by reconciling the warring factions and hope that all the parties involved would maintain the peace.

“This is highly commendable and all the parties that made this reconciliation possible should be commended. We should all ensure that the calm and the peace we have now continue to reign. Nobody gains anything with violence,” he said.