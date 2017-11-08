Oshodi-Apapa expressway: Anguish as tanker drivers defy Ambode

Air travellers, commuters groan on Airport road

By Job Osazuwa and Louis Iba

It was loads of groaning, yesterday, as articulated vehicles/trucks and tanker drivers continue to take over the entire stretch of Oshodi-Apapa expressway dual carriageway and service lane, from Mile 2 inward Tin Can Ports.

Despite Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s directive on September 22, to tanker drivers to stay away from Lagos “for now,” the drivers, who initially complied, have re-surfaced, unleashing hell on other road users.

Their activities have further aggravated the already worsened chaotic traffic situation in the area.

This is coming at a time passengers also groan following commencement of reconstruction on Murtala Muhammed International Airport road.

The unhealthy development on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway has left many motorists stuck in the gridlock for hours. In the process, unquantifiable loss in manpower hours is recorded and economic activities suffers setback.

Residents, commuters, as well as motorists who ply the route are back to the days of horrifying traffic congestion that makes their lives dejected.

A journey between Mile and Tin Can which usually last less than seven minutes now takes up to four or more hours. The failed portions between Coconut Bus Stop and Tin Can Ports’ second gate worsen the situation.

Motorists have accused present and past administrations of neglecting the all-important road leading to Nigeria’s economic hub – the ports. Gullies and craters have taken over most of the stretch.

In a related development, commencement of construction on the Murtala Muhammmed International Airport road, as well as the opening of a new car park at the airport is throwing up severe traffic gridlock around the airport, in Ikeja, Lagos, causing untold hardship to hundreds of air passengers and other commuters.

Daily Sun visited the airport, yesterday, where passengers, airline and airport workers, as well as other users of the airport bemoaned the fresh challenge in vehicular traffic, especially during peak periods (in the early hours of the morning and late at night), when more than four to five international flights have to either land or take off.

The traffic stretches from the toll gate/Hajj and Cargo terminal junction of the airport to the arrival and departure terminals of the airport.

At such periods, some passengers caught in the traffic have complained of missing their flights, while others lament inability to quickly access the Arrival Terminal, to pick up friends or family members.

Pius Oku, a passenger at the airport told Daily Sun the newly-inaugurated 1,300 car park built by Seymour Aviation Limited, under a concession with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that has aggravated the traffic crisis at the airport.

Said Oku: “The new car park is creating serious traffic challenge for airport users because of the flaw in its designs, which has both the entry and exit points along the same road leading to the arrival terminal of the airport.

“So, you now have a situation where vehicles entering or coming out of the new car park are competing with very little space with those heading to the arrival terminal to pick up passengers.

“It is a very chaotic situation and one that needs urgent intervention by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.”

Another passenger, Olayiwola Fatimileh, said he had a terrible experience, last week, on his way to the airport and he also lamented the absence of the normal FAAN shuttle buses which convey passengers from the arrival point to the car park.

“I want to register my displeasure in the new traffic management arrangement, as it brings back memory of Oshodi Bus Stop of many years ago.

“Correction needs to be made without further delay given that the Christmas and New Year festivities are fast approaching, with anticipated heavy traffic,” said Fatimileh.

CEO of Centurion Security and aviation analyst, Capt. John Ojikutu (retd) decried the whole traffic arrangement at the Lagos international airport.

Ojikotu faulted regulators who approved construction of the new car park at its present site.

Said Ojikutu: “I have never seen a traffic management like this in any airport in the world. It is a chaotic way and a tinderbox for violent occurrence in the airport. Crisis is brewing at the MMIA terminal and, this time, it will be between the car park operator and the public and FAAN and the Police may not be able to contain it.

“There is only one entry and exit point for a four storey parking lot and the major issue is now having passengers trekking with their luggage, for almost a kilometre, to the car park, from the arrival terminal. The security implications are enormous.

“NCAA had better find solution to this before we start getting disasters on our hands.”

Commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders, now cash in on passengers’ frustration. Not minding the obvious risks, they charge exorbitant fares and ply one way.

However, some drivers, especially commercial bus operators, take the pain to navigate through Olodi-Apapa through Boundary, Ajegunle, to access Apapa.