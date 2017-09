As part of efforts to develop the game of female football among girls in Lagos, the maiden edition of the Lagos State Secondary Schools Girls Football Clinic will start in November.

The football clinic which is endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation and the Lagos State Football Association is supported by the Office of the First Lady of Lagos State , her Excellency Mrs Bolanle Ambode in partnership with the reigning African CAF women football of the year Asisat Oshoala as part of her efforts to develop the game of Women’s Football in Lagos.

The five-day event will see scouts and coaches from Arsenal and China visit Lagos to train Lagos State Secondary Schools Girls about the game of football.

About 5,000 girls from different secondary schools are expected to take part in the competition.

Balls, boots, jerseys, school bags and other educational and sports equipment are to be distributed to all participants.