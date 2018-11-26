Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala, defender Onome Ebi and goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, have made the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) group stage first eleven.

This was announced on the tournament’s twitter handle @CAF_AWCON on Monday as the event rounded up its group games on Saturday and set for its semifinals on Tuesday.

The trio is listed alongside South African defenders Janine Van Wyk, Nothando Vilakazi and forward Thembi Kgatalana.

READ ALSO: Obaseki presents N175bn 2019 budget proposal to Edo Assembly

Cameroonian Raissa Feudjio, teammate Marylse Ndoumbouk and Ghanaian Elizabeth Addo were nominated in midfield, while Cameroonian striker Gabrielle Onguene and Ghana’s defender Gladys Amfobea also made the list.

The substitutes are: Kimberly Barker of South Africa, Mali’s Bassira Toure, Nigeria’s Desire Oparanozie and teammate Francisca Ordega.

Ngo Mbeleck Edith of Cameroon and Ghana’s Portia Boakye were also included.

All countries represented qualified for the semifinals stages except hosts Ghana who lost out at the group stage.

Top three out of the semifinals quartet would secure a ticket at next year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

NAN