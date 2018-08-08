Oshita quits as IPCR DG

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Sequel to the end of the first tenure of Prof. Oshita Osang Oshita as the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Bakut Tswah Bakut, has assumed the leadership of IPCR in acting capacity.

The Resident Information Officer, IPCR, Abu Michael, disclosed the development in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

Prior to assuming the new position, Bakut was the Director of External Conflict Prevention and Resolution.

Abu said Oshita communicated the end of his tour of duty at the IPCR to Bakut in a letter dated August 8, 2018.

“My tenure as the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) comes to an end today, 8th August, 2018.

“In view of this and given that you are the most senior director in IPCR at this time, you are please, to oversee the affairs of the Institute from August 9, 2018, pending the appointment of a substantive director general,” Oshita wrote.

The appointment, Abu added, is in accordance with circular number SGF.50/S.ll/C.2/268 of December 4, 2017.

While congratulating Bakut, Oshita urged him to assiduously work towards uplifting the image of the institute.

He thanked the government, the management and staff of the institute for their dedication.

Responding, Bakut commended Oshita for the successes IPCR recorded under his leadership.

Bakut pledged to consolidate on the gains achieved by IPCR in the last four years.

Bakut further praised Oshita for giving the institute a direction worthy of emulation by other government agencies.

“I assure you that with the period that I will be serving as the acting director general, pending the appointment of a substantive director general, you have no reason to regret,” Bakut said.

Bakut further said he would put in his best for the progress of the institute.