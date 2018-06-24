Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh

Leading Governorship Aspirant of Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has described the emergence of former Edo State Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomole as the new Chairman of the APC as a victory for the party in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Dr. Cairo a former member of the Federal House of Representatives said the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomole as the new Chairman of the party was as a result of his leadership capabilities and was highly optimistic that he would lead the party to victory at the polls come 2019.

He also congratulated the outgoing chairman of the party Chief John Oyegun for his efforts in building the party and the planning committee for organising a hitch free convention.

He also called on party stakeholders and supporters to rally round the newly elected Chairman and other executives in building the party for the overall benefit of Nigerians.

