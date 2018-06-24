The Sun News
Home / National / Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh

Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh

— 24th June 2018

Leading Governorship Aspirant of Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has described the emergence of former Edo State Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomole as the new Chairman of the APC as a victory for the party in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Dr. Cairo a former member of the Federal House of Representatives said the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomole as the new Chairman of the party was as a result of his leadership capabilities and was highly optimistic that he would lead the party to victory at the polls come 2019.

He also congratulated the outgoing chairman of the party Chief John Oyegun for his efforts in building the party and the planning committee for organising a hitch free convention.

He also called on party stakeholders and supporters to rally round the newly elected Chairman and other executives in building the party for the overall benefit of Nigerians.

Dr. Cairo made this known via his official Twitter handle @CairoOjougboh which read: “The emergence of Comrade Adams as the new Chairman of our party @OfficialAPCNg is an acknowledgement of his distinguished leadership capabilities.

I am highly pleased & strongly believe he will lead our party to victory in the 2019 elections Delta state & Nigeria.

I also salute the outgoing Chairman Chief John Oyegun for his contributions &the planning committee for organizing a successful convention.

Congratulations!!!”
The tweet ended.

1 Comment

  1. Tony 24th June 2018 at 1:16 pm
    Reply

    Oshiomohle is leading you to no where. With all your terroristic killings going on Nation wide you think Nigerians are fools.
    Do you know the number of Edo youths that perished in the Libya Mediterranean Sea because of Oshiomohle’s misrule in Edo? What a mistake by APC.L

