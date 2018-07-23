– The Sun News
Oshiomhole to Ngige: Inaugurate boards or be suspended from the party

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has told the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, that if he does not inaugurate the board members of federal agencies and parastatals under his ministry, he would be suspended by the party.

Oshiomhole said the APC under his leadership would not continue to tolerate ministers who abuse their offices and disrespect President Muhammadu Buhari by refusing to carry out his orders.

Recall that Ngige had faulted Oshiomhole on the constitution and inauguration of the board members of federal agencies and parastatals under his ministry.

The APC chairman, in a letter, had given the labour minister one week within which to constitute the board of the parastatals and agencies under his ministry.

The parastatals and agencies are the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), National Productivity Centre (NPC), and Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

But, Ngige, in his reply, explained why he would not constitute the board of NSITF within the one week ultimatum given by Oshiomhole.

He expressed disbelief that such a letter could emanate from the APC chairman. Ngige had said, “Our National Chairman, I am in receipt of a letter referenced APC/NHDQ/ GEN-S/28/018/003 dated July 11, 2018, which was sent from your office and received by me on July 12, 2018.

“Ordinarily, I would not believe the letter was from you except for the barrage of media statements that came before I saw the letter. I read the contents of this letter with both amazement and utter disbelief.”

The minister said he had reconstituted three boards of the four agencies and parastatals under his ministry, but has not been able to constitute the board of NSITF because of cases of financial malfeasance, which had put the agency under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Details later…

  2. Kalu J. Okafor 23rd July 2018 at 12:26 pm
    “National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has told the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, that if he does not inaugurate the board members of federal agencies and parastatals under his ministry, he would be suspended by the party.

    Oshiomhole said the APC under his leadership would not continue to tolerate ministers who abuse their offices and disrespect President Muhammadu Buhari by refusing to carry out his orders” – I THOUGHT GOVERNMENT WAS DIFFERENT FROM PARTY STRUCTURES? MINISTERS ARE APPOINTED BY THE PRESIDENT AND CONFIRMED BY THE SENATE. THIS BASKET MOUTH ASS HOLE, OSHIOMHOLE WILL DRIVE THE LAST NAIL IN THE COFFIN OF BLIND APC.

KILLINGS

Killings, greatest threat to Nigeria’s existence, says Dickson

— 23rd July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has described the current spate of violence and killings by gunmen across the nation and particularly in the Northern part of the country as the biggest ever existential threat to the nation’s cooperate existence, since after the civil war. The Nigerian civil war had ended…

  • MORO

    Abba Moro declares for Senate

    — 23rd July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has formally declared his intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 general elections. Moro disclosed this while briefing newsmen, in Otukpo, on Saturday, after a tour round the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South…

  • POLICE

    3 detained for providing information to police

    — 23rd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A middle-aged man, Austin Onodaro and two others identified as Ugochukwu Igbo and David Magini have allegedly be detained at the ‘C’ Division of the Delta State Police Command. They were allegedly clamped into detention cell, last Friday, when they lodged a report at the police station about a corpse that was…

  • IPOB

    IPOB demands release of Dasuki, El-Zakzaky

    — 23rd July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on International Criminal Court (ICC), in the Hague, to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey court judgements and orders by releasing the former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki and Sheikh El-Zakzaky who were granted bail by different courts but refused…

  • COURT

    Alleged N630m loan: School asks court to order bank to unseal its premises

    — 23rd July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A private school in Abuja, WhitePlains British School, has asked the Federal High Court to  stop First Bank of Nigeria limited from taking over the administration of the school. In addition, the school was pressing for an order directing the bank to remove all the fences it had raised blocking all gates…

