– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction
6th August 2018 - Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years
6th August 2018 - Niger govt. to build 20 room hostels for NMS Zaria
6th August 2018 - The death of Sister Grace
6th August 2018 - Youths key to national development – Analyst
6th August 2018 - Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka
6th August 2018 - Economic recovery: Lalong applauds FG initiatives on MSME
6th August 2018 - Masari launches ‘war’ on girl-child marriage in Katsina
6th August 2018 - Insecurity: Defence minister wants police, NSCDC deployed to liberated areas
6th August 2018 - UPDATED: Kano deputy gov, Abubakar, resigns
Home / National / Politics / Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction
OSHIOMHOLE

Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction

— 6th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is scheduled to meet with party leaders in Edo State, this week, in a bid to address perceived growing dissatisfaction among party faithful over alleged abandonment by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The meeting which might hold, on Thursday, is also said to be part of effort by the APC chairman to stem the move of many of the party leaders in the state who have threatened to defect to other parties if the situation was not redressed.

The mood of party supporters, who turned up at the Benin Airport, last Friday, to welcome Oshiomhole, who arrived the state for the first since his emergence as National chairman of the party, indicated that all was not well, as youths were heard shouting “we don’t want to be used and dumped”.

In response, Oshiomhole urged the waiting crowd to be calm, assuring that “I am aware of all your complaints but I can assure that you cannot be used and dumped”.

READ ALSO: Niger govt. to build 20 room hostels for NMS Zaria

It was learnt that APC leaders later stormed Oshiomhole’s residence in Benin to complain of how the APC administration in the state had abandoned and humiliated them, threatening to leave the party of he fails to call the governor to order.

“This meeting will shape the future of APC In Edo State because everybody is tired and angry, most people had remained in the party because of Oshiomhole who is our leader.

“He brought Obaseki to us to support him and now all he built is being destroyed by the government he put in place.

“So, we are hoping he will solve the problem so that APC will win this state in the next election and even in the governorship election in 2020”, a source said in Benin.

Recall that a former Youth Leader of the party, in Edo South, Tony Adun had, at a press conference, criticised the policies and programmes of the Obaseki administration, accusing the governor of marginalising  and neglecting party members who worked for the success of the APC in 2016.

Adun also accused the governor of awarding contracts to his friends from Lagos State while indigenous contractors in the state were abandoned.

READ ALSO: The death of Sister Grace

He, therefore, warned that if those issues were not addressed, the party stood the risk of losing the next general election in the state.

‎Similarly, a chieftain of the party in the state, Charles Idahosa, had earlier withdrawn from party activities, last May, over what he described as “the attitude of the governor towards party leaders in the state”.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSHIOMHOLE

Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction

— 6th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is scheduled to meet with party leaders in Edo State, this week, in a bid to address perceived growing dissatisfaction among party faithful over alleged abandonment by Governor Godwin Obaseki. The meeting which might hold, on Thursday, is also said to…

  • POWER EQUIPMENT RECOVERED

    Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years

    — 6th August 2018

    Mohammed said some of the power equipment had been auctioned by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), but said TCN would go after the auctioneers to recover the containers. – …As Nigeria targets World’s 3rd largest gas exporter The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the weekend said it has recovered more than 693 containers of power…

  • NIGER

    Niger govt. to build 20 room hostels for NMS Zaria

    — 6th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna Worried by the state of infrastructure, especially accommodation at the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, in Kaduna State, the Niger State Government has offered to build 20 rooms hostel accommodation for the 60 years old school. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made the pledge at the school’s 60th graduation ceremony held, on Saturday,…

  • YOUTHS

    Youths key to national development – Analyst

    — 6th August 2018

    Felix Ijem, Nsukka An economist and public policy analyst, Chinwe Okoli has described the youths as critical assets to national development, saying that the large population of young people in the country gives them added advantage over others in achieving a collective goal. Okoli, who is Manager, Roar Hub and Lion Science Park, University of…

  • Mbaka

    Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka

    — 6th August 2018

    The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka,  has commended  the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying he has done excellently well in office and deserves a second term.  Mbaka poured encomiums on Governor Ugwuanyi, describing him as “a good, kindhearted, humble,  peace-loving and God-fearing leader,” who has judiciously managed the lean…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share