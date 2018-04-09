Oshiomhole to FG: Be more ruthless with looters

•You’re desperate, PDP tells ex-Edo gov

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on the Federal Government to be “ruthless” against alleged looters of the nation’s treasury.

Oshiomhole said this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin, yesterday, where he described as mindless, the stealing by then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led federal government.

He said it is the right of Nigerians to know the level of rot that transpired in former president Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

“I think if other Nigerians don’t understand the power of transparency, the right to know, the media should uphold that right and defend it. What was stolen was not from private purse; the house that was destroyed was not a private residence. We are talking of resources, which, if it is distributed on the basis of equality, divide by 180 million people, you will be a lot richer.

“I think my only complaint is that the federal government should be more ruthless because there are a lot of people who should be in court who are not there.

“When I was still in office and I said the kind of money they stole was huge in dollars, they paid hired writers to ask how I knew. I have interacted with power, vertically and horizontally. I know that we cannot be lamenting, today, without understanding that the treasury was burgled yesterday.

“One of the acting chairmen of PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, I used to respect him so much, I heard him saying that the reason they did not indict Diezani was that the money missing and everything that was done, Goodluck approved.

“If President approved the money, should it be stolen and not go into the federation account or used for the intended purpose. Jonathan may have immunity against prosecution but he doesn’t have power to appropriate what the national assembly have not done.

In a swift response, the PDP described Oshiomhole’s comments on the alleged looters’ list, as completely self-serving.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said Oshiuomhole is only looking for a job.

“The former governor is a despot by saying that the federal government should deal with those on the list.

“He is being careless and he has forgotten that this is democracy. He is looking for job desperately. He wants to lead the troubled APC and that is why he is talking carelessly. We wish him well.”

The PDP added that with his comments on the controversial list, “Oshiomhole has shown he was not a democrat.”