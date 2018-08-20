According to Oshiomhole, “Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down”

Zacheaus Adebayo

The persistent call by the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and APC Senators like Abu Ibrahim, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, etc, for the resignation or impeachment of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has reached a worrisome decibel.

According to Oshiomhole, “49 senators cannot preside over the affairs of a House in which APC has 56 senators. And I ask them to tell us anywhere in the world where minority rules over majority. Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down so that APC can take over the leadership of the House.”

Unfortunately, it is this wrong sense of entitlement, rather than strict reliance on the Constitution, that has been APC’s undoing on the issue of National Assembly (NASS) leadership since 2015. They behaved as if it was just the APC senators that were to elect the Senate President and the Deputy. A party position like Majority/Minority Leader (not mentioned in the Constitution and elected by members of the affected parties outside the chamber) is not the same as Senate presidency. Section 50 of the 1999 Constitution unambiguously provides that “There shall be: a President and a Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected by members of that House from among themselves.”

Whereas a party can guide and persuade its members on the choice of persons for these offices, lawmakers are ultimately at liberty to vie for any legislative office or vote for any colleague they repose confidence in. Sadly, for the APC, it managed its slim majority at inauguration of the Eighth National Assembly poorly and unjustly. It backfired.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came with 49 Senators. APC had 59 (Ahmed Zannah, Borno Central, died before the inauguration). The Senate Unity Forum (33 APC senators-elect) endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan, while 26 Like-minds were for Saraki.

Meanwhile, the entire PDP senators and House members-elect adopted Saraki and Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara as the party’s sole candidates for the Senate Presidency and Speaker in the meeting at Senator David Mark’s residence, which lasted till the early hours of the inauguration day. So, even if some APC senators did not embark on the wild goose chase to the International Conference Centre, Saraki and Ekweremadu were home and dry with the support of 25 APC senators-elect and 49 PDP senators-elect, as opposed to Lawan who had just the backing of 32 APC senators-elect. The PDP cashed in on the division in the APC to become the kingmakers. It is pragmatic politics. The situation was so hopeless for the APC that the NASS complex was initially blockaded to scuttle the inauguration.