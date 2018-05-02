The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - How Oshiomhole made Oyegun National Chairman of APC – Idahosa
2nd May 2018 - Kanye West speaks on Jay-Z and Beyoncé not attending his wedding
2nd May 2018 - Ecologist urges govt. to impose tax on industries for greenhouse gas emissions
2nd May 2018 - United Nations seeks stability in Lake Chad region
2nd May 2018 - Senior citizens walk, partake in aerobics to live longer
2nd May 2018 - Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’
2nd May 2018 - Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector
2nd May 2018 - Merck Foundation, Chad First Lady partner on healthcare
2nd May 2018 - INEC begins assessment of political parties in Anambra
2nd May 2018 - Onitsha market election crisis deepens as traders reject caretaker c’ittee
Home / Politics / How Oshiomhole made Oyegun National Chairman of APC – Idahosa
CHARLES IDAHOSA

How Oshiomhole made Oyegun National Chairman of APC – Idahosa

— 2nd May 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, today in Benin City described as “unfair” accusations that former governor Adams Oshiomhole took Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s job as National Chairman, saying performance, not ethnicity or tribe, is the requirement for party leadership.

Chief Idahosa, reacting to comments by some persons who are bringing up the issue of ethnicity in regards to the the National Chairmanship of the party,‎ revealed how Oshiomhole dashed the chairmanship aspiration of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi and ensured the emergence of Chief Oyegun as National Chairman.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors had recently endorsed Oshiomhole for chairman of the ruling party.

According to Idahosa, those accusing Oshiomhole, who is from Edo State like Chief Oyegun, of an alleged attempt to take over the job of a Benin man, are being unfair to the former governor.

Idahosa revealed much in an extensive interview, excerpts of which are published below.

“While I was abroad, I was reading people saying Oshiomhole wants to forcefully take the job of a Benin man. Those people are ignorant, because they don’t even know how Oyegun became chairman. What has ethnicity got to do with the national chairmanship of the APC? Oshiomhole is an Edo man just like Oyegun. Long before now, I was one of the party leaders who opposed Odigie-Oyegun – I am a Benin man like Oyegun – because the party was not growing well under him.

“I felt Oyegun did not do what he is supposed to do to keep the party together. So this has nothing to do with tribe. If it is ethnicity, I will be the first to support Oyegun.

“In 2014, myself and Oshiomhole played a very serious role to ensure the emergence of Oyegun; but a lot of people do not know that. Chief Tom Ikimi was already coasting to victory as the unopposed candidate from Edo State.

“But I made the State Working Committee to reopen the agenda when we all agreed on Tom Ikimi and it was Oshiomhole that called me to say ‘please, move the motion at the State Working Committee level, we want Oyegun. Please, Charles, do it for me, we want Oyegun, do it for me.’ And I moved the motion which changed the state’s earlier support for Chief Ikimi in favour of Oyegun.

“Oshiomhole is from Edo North, but why did he not say because Oyegun is from Benin so he will not support him?,” Idahosa queried, lamenting that Oyegun failed to put the party together as National Chairman.

“When he got there as National Chairman, he was not putting the party together the way I expected and because I don’t hide my feelings I started attacking him. It does not mean I don’t respect him, but he has tried his best but we need a change.

“When I lost my mum he called me to commiserate with me. But I felt he was not doing what he is supposed to do as a national chairman of a ruling party, and that is why we have too much crisis in the party today.

“There was a time I granted an interview, I said APC is in tatters and I knew what I meant and people are seeing that today. That time some persons thought I wanted to leave the party, but [there] nothing like that. I was lamenting that we are trying to make the same mistake that the PDP made.

“How can we be the ruling party and we are not in control of the National Assembly? The National Assembly is acting as the opposition leader number one to the APC. That does not mean Oyegun is a bad man. He is a gentleman, but I think he found himself in a terrain that is new to him. He was a civil servant, and he really does not know much about the intrigues in politics.

“You cannot give what you don´t have, so we we need that change. That is why I said Oshiomhole will do better and bring the party together because he knows the intricacies of politics and he will deliver. I do not have any fear as regards whether Oshiomhole will perform or not, he will because he is a team player and he will not allow his party to be destroyed because he particularly suffered under the PDP and will never allow the PDP defeat the APC.”

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHARLES IDAHOSA

How Oshiomhole made Oyegun National Chairman of APC – Idahosa

— 2nd May 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin A leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, today in Benin City described as “unfair” accusations that former governor Adams Oshiomhole took Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s job as National Chairman, saying performance, not ethnicity or tribe, is the requirement for party leadership. Chief Idahosa, reacting to comments…

  • greenhouse

    Ecologist urges govt. to impose tax on industries for greenhouse gas emissions

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN An ecologist, Mr Abdullahi Aremu, on Wednesday urged the government to impose taxes on heavy manufacturing industries and transport companies across the country for greenhouse gas emissions. Aremu, the Director-General, Advocacy for Environmental and Sanitation Integrity, an NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the proposed policy would strengthen efforts…

  • UNDP - LAKE CHAD - STABILITY

    United Nations seeks stability in Lake Chad region

    — 2nd May 2018

    Holds first international forum in Borno Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations has said it is seeking practical approaches to addressing the violence in the Lake Chad Basin and ensure the stability of the region. The UN through its Development Programme (UNDP) said on Wednesday in Maiduguri at a joint Press Conference with Borno State…

  • Senior citizens walk, partake in aerobics to live longer

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Some Senior Citizens living in Festac Town of Lagos State have decided to come together to walk and carry out aerobics to make them happier and live longer. A group, known as Charity Organisation for the Welfare of Aged People (COWAP), the organizers of the event, said that they decided to embark on the…

  • ENUGU ARREST CULTIST INITIATION

    Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’

    — 2nd May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested 25 suspected cultists belonging to the Black Axe ‘Ayes’ secret society during an initiation ceremony in Enugu. Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were arrested on 31st of April, 2018 when the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command raided Obeagu Amechi…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share