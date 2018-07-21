Why Oshiomhole and I wear khaki dress – Osi Akhigbe, Etsako Central boss

He is an activist. You can’t take that away from him. You can’t detach that from us. But we are administrators. Once you are a true activist who knows what it takes to act for the people, you will be a good administrator. That is why he was able to do what he did in Edo State. You know when he came in, people said oh, labour leaders cannot perform. But today, they have eaten their words because he did more than expected.

During our first year in office at the Ovonramwen Square, I whispered to him. I said “I am proud of you; you have defeated the enemy by proving that yes, an activist can become a good administrator.” And today, I am so proud that I got myself associated with him because I have learnt a lot from him. People wonder what I am doing in the local government today. They see a lot of things even when there is no money. It is because of what I learnt from him. If you have one naira, use it to better the lot of the people. Don’t just think of yourself. Oshiomhole is a man that I want everybody to be close to.