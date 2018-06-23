JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair— 23rd June 2018
A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national Convention of the party held, in Abuja, on Saturday.
The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers.
Details later…
A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national Convention of the party held, in Abuja, on Saturday. The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers. Details later…
