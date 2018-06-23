The Sun News
JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair
23rd June 2018 - 6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention
23rd June 2018 - Explosion rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, VP injured
23rd June 2018 - Benue killings: NAF deploys 1,000 troops, 300 Special Forces
23rd June 2018 - No journalist in Nigerian detention facility – FG
23rd June 2018 - 2,000 gets free medical services in Delta
23rd June 2018 - Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers, says Fayose
23rd June 2018 - Presidency replies NASS on distorted 2018 budget
23rd June 2018 - Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa
23rd June 2018 - Legend Peter Shilton trolls crying Diego Maradona after Argentina loss
OSHIOMHOLE

JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair

— 23rd June 2018

A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national Convention of the party held, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers.

Details later…

OSHIOMHOLE

JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair

— 23rd June 2018

A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national Convention of the party held, in Abuja, on Saturday. The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers. Details later…

