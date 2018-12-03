Not given to size and with no comely face, Oshiomhole makes up any seeming shortcomings with uncommon courage and a rare strength of the mind.

Igwe Oscar Obasi

Never far from controversies, never shy or afraid of controversies, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole’s story line is laced with lots of pluralities: many conflicts, many fights and wars, many confrontations with the attendant bouquet of joy and sorrow in its trail. However, in most occasions, like a cat with nine lives, the man turns out tops.

Not given to size and with no comely face (though he has a beautiful wife), Oshiomhole makes up any seeming shortcomings with uncommon courage and a rare strength of the mind. After all, it is not the size of a dog in a fight that matters, but the size of the fight in the dog.

Relatively, Oshiomhole came to national limelight as the then President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). His tenure was epically characterized by very fierce confrontations with the Government on sundry labour issues. In all modesty, his time as the labour numero uno, will always be remembered by history as one of the few fearless, brash but result-oriented episodes in the Nigeria Labour Movement.

The Comrade-politician after his time as an 8-year Governor of Edo State, found himself once again at the threshold of power as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), replacing Chief John Oyegun with the tacit support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

His coming was not a very sweet pie on the taste bud of many governors of the APC enclave. He was already known as a variable of some difficult proportions, strong-willed and sometimes jumping and erratic. True-to-type, he wasted no time in firing a salvo to some ministers and swiftly brandished a reform agenda. With the support of the party powers, he threw up the idea of direct primaries to select candidates for 2019 elections. This again was offensive and unsavory to some of the governors, who were used to indirect primaries which places more leverage on their powers to anoint candidates. Eventually, almost half of the APC states settled for direct primaries after the early brouhaha. With every sense of responsibility, Oshiomhole, by this singular feat, unknowingly galvanized his name in the annals of history with respect to Nigeria’s political development. Direct primaries which divulges power and relevance to party members was relatively unheard of since the return to democracy from 1999 till date.