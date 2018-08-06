– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Osama bin Laden’s son marries daughter of 9/11 hijacker
6th August 2018 - Boat mishap: Operators step up safety measures
6th August 2018 - ‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’
6th August 2018 - Nigerian student wins Chinese language contest
6th August 2018 - Dalung inaugurates 6-man reconciliation committee on NFF leadership crisis
6th August 2018 - Customs seizes 5,448 bags of foreign rice, arrests 3 suspects
6th August 2018 - FIFA U-20 Women World Cup: Nigeria fall 0-1 to Germany
6th August 2018 - Epe fish traders decry poor conditions at Olowu market
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships
Home / World News / Osama bin Laden’s son marries daughter of 9/11 hijacker
BIN LADEN

Osama bin Laden’s son marries daughter of 9/11 hijacker

— 6th August 2018

NAN

Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qa’eda leader, has married the daughter of the lead 9/11 hijacker, according to media reports.

In an interview with The Guardian, Osama bin Laden’s half brothers said their half-nephew has married into the family of Mohammed Atta, who flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Hamza holds a senior position within al-Qa’eda and has sworn revenge for his father’s death in a US raid in 2011, they added.

“We have heard he has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta,” said Ahmad al-Attas, son of Osama bin Laden’s mother, Alia Ghanem. “We’re not sure where he is, but it could be Afghanistan.”

Hamza, believed to be around 29 years old, “is the son of one of Osama bin Laden’s three surviving wives, Khairiah Sabar, who was living with her husband in a compound in Abbottabad”, in Pakistan, when he was killed, says The Guardian.

The newlywed has been married at least once before and had a son, who was recently “martyred” at the age of 12, reports The Times.

His latest marriage suggests that al-Qa’eda continues to be organised around Osama bin Laden’s legacy, says The Guardian.

“What they would say is that 9/11 alumni remains very viable and very real even 17 years after the fact,” Martin Chulov, a journalist for the paper, told CBS News.

Letters supposedly written by Osama bin Laden that were seized when he was killed suggested he was grooming Hamza to replace him. Hamza has since made public statements urging followers to wage war on Washington, London, Paris and Tel Aviv.

READ ALSO: Boat mishap: Operators step up safety measures

“When we thought everyone was over this, next thing I knew was Hamza saying I am going to avenge my father,” said Hassan al-Attas, Osama bin Laden’s other half-brother. “I don’t want to go through that again.

“If Hamza was in front of me now, I would tell him: God guide you. Think twice about what you are doing. Don’t retake the steps of your father. You are entering really negative and horrible parts of your soul.”

The US State Department added Hamza to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list last year after he was “determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security”, according to CBS News.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BOAT

Boat mishap: Operators step up safety measures

— 6th August 2018

NAN The Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transportation of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), on Monday in Lagos said it had step up safety measures to prevent boat mishap. There had been mishaps in the recent past in Lagos state with that of Ikorudu in July which claimed many casualties. Mr Aboyomi Banjo, Chairman of ATBOWATON…

  • CBN

    ‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’

    — 6th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the ongoing intervention programmes initiated are aimed to support Nigeria’s economy growth. The CBN Branch Coordinator, in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Usman, stated this at a sensitisation programme organised, in Sokoto, recently. He said the apex bank placed high priority at ensuring sustainable growth…

  • STUDENT

    Nigerian student wins Chinese language contest

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN A Nigerian student, Anthony Ekwensi, has been crowned the African champion at the 17th Chinese Bridge Chinese Language Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students. The grand finale of the competition took place on August 4 in Changsha, Hunan Province. Russian student Ruslan was the overall winner at the event which paraded 152 students from…

  • CUSTOMS

    Customs seizes 5,448 bags of foreign rice, arrests 3 suspects

    — 6th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Operatives of the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service Special Strike Force, have seized 5,448 bags of 50kg foreign rice in the last seven days. While 1,248 bags were seized within the creeks often Ogun State, last Monday, 4,200 bags were seized in Mopa, Kogi State last Saturday. The team also arrested there suspects…

  • EPE FISH

    Epe fish traders decry poor conditions at Olowu market

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN Fish traders at the popular Olowu fish market in Epe, Lagos State, on Monday decried the poor condition of facilities at the market, saying that it had become unsafe for their business activities. Mrs Folashade Ojikutu, the market’s women leader (Iyaoloja), said that the market has not been upgraded since it was built by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share