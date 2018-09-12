– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - The Abuja Earth Tremor
12th September 2018 - As Bafarawa tours the nation
12th September 2018 - Remita Payroll launched in Ghana
12th September 2018 - Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge
12th September 2018 - HABO Global unveils mobile app
12th September 2018 - FCT residents lament menace of scavengers
12th September 2018 - Garki Market traders groan as bulldozers descend on shops
12th September 2018 - Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa
12th September 2018 - Ortom’s performance exceeded APC Change manifesto –Akase
12th September 2018 - Osinbajo and the restructuring debate
Home / National / Politics / Ortom’s performance exceeded APC Change manifesto –Akase
AKASE

Ortom’s performance exceeded APC Change manifesto –Akase

— 12th September 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, has said the performance of his principal has exceeded the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) even while he was still in the party.

Akase stated this in reaction to a statement credited to the former special adviser to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and governorship aspirant, Titus Zam.

Zam claimed that the governor was a stranger in the APC and so, was not in tune with its manifesto.

REDA ALSO Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace

Akase, while noting that the APC ideology centred on Change, which only translated to replacing the government in power at that time, however, posited that as an astute administrator, governor Ortom went beyond the APC manifesto by executing laudable projects in various sectors of the economy in the state.

He said 43 rural communities have been connected with urban areas through the construction of feeder roads while 20 others have been provided with electricity under the Bureau for Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Akase also explained that construction of classroom blocks is ongoing in 740 primary schools across the state with over 500 already completed, while 44 primary health centres and water schemes established by the Ortom administration are already in use in various communities of the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

remita

Remita Payroll launched in Ghana

— 12th September 2018

Software giant has announced the launch of its Remita Payroll processing solution in Ghana. The introduction of the payroll system, which is designed to make it extremely easy for Businesses, NGOs, SMEs and organisations of any size to effortlessly manage monthly salary processing is riding on a strategic partnership with Access Bank, Ghana. At the…

  • Technology

    HABO Global unveils mobile app

    — 12th September 2018

    Over the years technology has helped people and businesses get things done with ease, with the coming of smartphones in the Nigerian market, businesses has keyed into mobile applications development and electronic payment platforms to deliver top notch services at a cost effective ways to their customers prospects. Having this in mind, HABO Global Limited,…

  • ACF

    Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa

    — 12th September 2018

    Al-Makura directs relocation of volatile businesses in Lafia Linus Oota, Lafia, Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Rose Ejembi, Markurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have commiserated with the Government and people of Nasarawa State, over the gas explosion which claimed scores of lives on Monday. Ortom, in a statement signed…

  • AKASE

    Ortom’s performance exceeded APC Change manifesto –Akase

    — 12th September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, has said the performance of his principal has exceeded the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) even while he was still in the party. Akase stated this in reaction to a statement credited to the former special adviser to…

  • NITDA

    Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG

    — 12th September 2018

    Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Isa Pantami has said the 2019 general elections may be disrupted if adequate information technology security measures are not put in place. He raised the alarm at the 10th annual conference organised by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Abuja Chapter, yesterday. Dr. Pantami…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share