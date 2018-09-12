Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, has said the performance of his principal has exceeded the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) even while he was still in the party.

Akase stated this in reaction to a statement credited to the former special adviser to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and governorship aspirant, Titus Zam.

Zam claimed that the governor was a stranger in the APC and so, was not in tune with its manifesto.

REDA ALSO Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace

Akase, while noting that the APC ideology centred on Change, which only translated to replacing the government in power at that time, however, posited that as an astute administrator, governor Ortom went beyond the APC manifesto by executing laudable projects in various sectors of the economy in the state.

He said 43 rural communities have been connected with urban areas through the construction of feeder roads while 20 others have been provided with electricity under the Bureau for Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Akase also explained that construction of classroom blocks is ongoing in 740 primary schools across the state with over 500 already completed, while 44 primary health centres and water schemes established by the Ortom administration are already in use in various communities of the state.