– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC
26th July 2018 - Air Force varsity takes off this year
26th July 2018 - 2019: Group adopts Atiku as sole candidate
26th July 2018 - Expel Saraki now, APC Dep Spokesman tells party
26th July 2018 - Acute pancreatitis
26th July 2018 - Conquer your depression!
26th July 2018 - How to survive cough, catarrh
26th July 2018 - Nigeria’s elusive Press Freedom
26th July 2018 - Prepaid metering and improved electricity
26th July 2018 - Garbage overflow: A case for landfill
Home / Cover / National / Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC
ORTOM

Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC

— 26th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom of Benue State from the ruling party, describing it as ‘somewhat surprising.’

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party reiterated its earlier decision to respect the rights of every citizen to choose their political affiliation.

According to the statement; “The Party recalls efforts made by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to address some of the grievances raised by the Benue State governor pertaining to the local politics in Benue State.

“The Governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by party leaders. We are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting. Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Governor Ortom’s decision.

READ ALSO: Air Force varsity takes off this year

“The Party reiterates its earlier position that it respects the rights of every citizen to choose their political affiliation but expresses hopes that those who have left the Party will rescind their decisions.

“Even with this development, we don’t think it is too late for reconciliation. We have to continue to talk. As long as people keep their minds open and have the courage to put the real issues on the table, reconciliation is still possible.

“The Party once again call on members across the country to remain calm as the Party leadership continues to work hard to position the Party strongly for the next general elections,” the statement read.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ORTOM

Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC

— 26th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom of Benue State from the ruling party, describing it as ‘somewhat surprising.’ In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party reiterated its earlier decision to respect the rights of every citizen…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force varsity takes off this year

    — 26th July 2018

    Following a nod from the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) will transform to a full-fledged university from this year’s academic session. President Muhammadu Buhari recently assented to the bill according AFIT the status of a prime university to  award degrees in special courses as aerospace and defence engineering. Revealing…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Group adopts Atiku as sole candidate

    — 26th July 2018

    The National Youths mobilisation (NYM) has adopted former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as its sole candidate for the 2019 presidential election. The group comprises youths from South west, South South, North Central, North West, North East and South East. National Coordinator of NYM, Hassan Waziri Chinade, said the decision to adopt Atiku was as a…

  • SARAKI

    Expel Saraki now, APC Dep Spokesman tells party

    — 26th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has called for the dismissal of the Senate President Bukola Saraki from the party for antiparty activities. Nabena,  in a statement, titled “Time to expel Saraki from APC,”  which followed the defection of about 15 senators and some House of Representatives members from the…

  • 43 APC SENATORS

    Buhari meets 43 APC senators on way forward

    — 26th July 2018

    It also had the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in attendance, as well as 43 senators elected on the platform of the ruling party. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Barely 24 hours after 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) senators defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President Muhammadu Buhari held an emergency meeting with the remaining…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share