Ortom’s being victimised, says aide

Rose Ejembi, Makurd

Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor, Terver Akase has confirmed the freezing of the state government’s accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) describing the development as a case of witch-hunting and victimisation.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Akase disclosed that the action was already taking a negative toll on governance in the state.

“Yes, it is true that accounts of the Benue State Government have been frozen by EFCC. It is part of the political witch-hunt against Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The action of EFCC is already having negative impact on the running of government in Benue State. It is a move that will affect salaries, pensions and other sundry payments.

“The question we are asking is; why did EFCC not investigate the Governor’s security votes when he was still a member of APC? Why start the investigation now?

“EFCC should not allow itself to be used as an attack dog unleashed against perceived political opponents.

READ ALSO: UN tasks media practitioners on free, fair, peaceful election

“Let the Federal Government tell us how much it has spent on prosecuting the fight against Boko Haram and how much it spent on the other operations such as PHYTHON DANCE, CROCODILE SMILE and WIRL STROKE.

“Benue has suffered heavy attacks by Fulani herdsmen since the beginning of the year. Within the period, the State Government has spent a lot to legitimately support security agencies to protect the people of the state. Governor Ortom has not diverted funds. He runs a transparent administration.

“We welcome the investigation, but as I said earlier, it should start from the Presidency and go across the 36 states.

“Benue should not be singled out for victimisation, intimidation and harassment as the Federal Government with its agencies is currently doing.”

 

