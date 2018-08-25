– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah
25th August 2018 - Herdsmen plotting to kill me, Gov Ortom raises alarm
25th August 2018 - Okorocha is Adolph Hitler of Igboland – IPOB
25th August 2018 - Pro-Biafra women protesters regain freedom
25th August 2018 - APDA plans to adopt convicted Rev King as presidential candidate
25th August 2018 - From the belly of the Mediterranean Sea: Libyan returnee recounts experience
25th August 2018 - How ABUAD will emerge Africa’s best university by 2020 – Aare Afe Babalola, Founder and Chancellor
25th August 2018 - Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti: Eight years of setting the pace
25th August 2018 - Tears, anger as catholic faithful bury slain priest in Abuja
25th August 2018 - EJIRO NADIA 08140609848
Home / Cover / National / Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah
MIYETTI

Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah

— 25th August 2018

National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garus Gololo has debunked Governor Ortom’s allegation saying MACBAN is a respectable organization which does not have any problem with anybody in Nigeria.

Speaking with Saturday Sun in a telephone interview, Gololo who noted that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organization said whoever gave the governor such false information is only trying to drag the name of MACBAN in the mud.

READ ALSO: Tsav not our member, agent – MACBAN

“It is not true. We don’t have problem with anybody in Nigeria or Benue State. What business does Miyetti Allah has with kidnapping? We are not kidnappers or a criminal organization. We are a peaceful organization.

“We don’t have anything against anybody in Nigeria. Whoever gave Governor Ortom such false information should stop dragging the name of Miyetti Allah in the mud,” Gololo stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MIYETTI

Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah

— 25th August 2018

National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garus Gololo has debunked Governor Ortom’s allegation saying MACBAN is a respectable organization which does not have any problem with anybody in Nigeria. Speaking with Saturday Sun in a telephone interview, Gololo who noted that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organization said…

  • ORTOM

    Herdsmen plotting to kill me, Gov Ortom raises alarm

    — 25th August 2018

    Ortom disclosed this on Friday at an interactive session for peace building between the church, traditional rulers and other stakeholders. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him along Makurdi-Lafia highway. READ ALSO: Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau…

  • OKOROCHA - ADOLPH HITLER

    Okorocha is Adolph Hitler of Igboland – IPOB

    — 25th August 2018

    Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of Igboland. • I won’t join issues with proscribed group – Imo gov. Willy Eya, Alloy Attah, and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of…

  • PRO BIAFRA WOMEN

    Pro-Biafra women protesters regain freedom

    — 25th August 2018

    This was just as lead counsel to the Pro-Biafra women said he will take legal action against the Imo State Police command for illegal detention of the women George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Owerri Magistrate court 3 erupted in jubilation yesterday following the acquittal of the 127 Women Pro-Biafra protesters who had been remanded in prison custody…

  • REV KING

    APDA plans to adopt convicted Rev King as presidential candidate

    — 25th August 2018

    Rev King has been convicted for murder and awaiting execution at Sokoto Prison. However, two weeks ago, his campaign posters flooded the streets of Lagos. • It’s a joke taken too far – Ubani Vincent Kalu The Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) has said that the party may adopt the convicted General Overseer of Christian…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share