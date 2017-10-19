Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Nov. 1 for further hearing

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has adjourned to November 1, the case between Benue State Government and a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, for further hearing.

Governor Samuel Ortom had headed to court after Tsav, in a letter, accused him of awarding contract for the purchase of vehicles to his company, Oracle Business Limited.

Tsav, Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission in charge of Benue State, in the said letter had alleged that Governor Ortom awarded contracts to his company, Oracle Business Limited, chaired by his younger brother, Mike Ortom, adding that the sum of over N540 million was paid to the company and approved by the State Executive Council.

However, counsel to the state government, Andrew Wombo, while addressing newsmen at the court premise yesterday, maintained that the allegations as false as according to him, Tsav only obtained forged documents against the governor.

“The document was said to have been purportedly made by the former Secretary to the State Government Barr. Targema Takema which claimed that he directed the Commissioner for Finance to pay the sum of 540 million naira to Oracle Business Limited. We called the attention of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mike Gusah who outrightly denied that the document did not emanate from government. That it is a forged document.

“The State government even availed us of memos and executive Council extracts which showed clearly that the contract for the purchase of the jeeps was awarded to NEZAM Transport Limited based in Kaduna and MIA 3 Transport company, Oracle Business Limited was not involved.

Also speaking with newsmen, Counsel to Tsav, Anthony Agadah, said he had filed a stay of proceeding challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

While citing section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which bothers on fundamental human right, Agadah stated that the right of expression of his clients had been breached adding that they are challenging the powers of the Attorney-General of the State to prosecute his client.