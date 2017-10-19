The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Nov. 1 for further hearing
19th October 2017 - 1,300 renounce cultism in Rivers after attending Deeper Life crusade
19th October 2017 - PDP Chairmanship: Fayose restates call for single candidate from S’ West
19th October 2017 - Alleged graft: Magu should be jailed for illegal arrest of Ekiti officials, says Assembly
19th October 2017 - Jonathan greets Gowon @ 83
19th October 2017 - Airport concessioning: 3 unions withdraw strike threat
19th October 2017 - Over 40,000 voters cards uncollected in Taraba – INEC
19th October 2017 - Alleged killer vaccine: Group calls for probe
19th October 2017 - Group wants probe of alleged killer vaccine
19th October 2017 - Benue NMA laments govt.’s ‘insensitivity’ over shelved strike action
Home / National / Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Nov. 1 for further hearing

Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Nov. 1 for further hearing

— 19th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has adjourned to November 1, the case between Benue State Government and a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, for further hearing.

Governor Samuel Ortom had headed to court after Tsav, in a letter, accused him of awarding contract for the purchase of vehicles to his company, Oracle Business Limited.

Tsav, Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission in charge of Benue State, in the said letter had alleged that Governor Ortom awarded contracts to his company, Oracle Business Limited, chaired by his younger brother, Mike Ortom, adding that the sum of over N540 million was paid to the company and approved by the State Executive Council.

However, counsel to the state government, Andrew Wombo, while addressing newsmen at the court premise yesterday, maintained that the allegations as false as according to him, Tsav only obtained forged documents against the governor.

“The document was said to have been purportedly made by the former Secretary to the State Government Barr. Targema Takema which claimed that he directed the Commissioner for Finance to pay the sum of 540 million naira to Oracle Business Limited. We called the attention of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mike Gusah who outrightly denied that the document did not emanate from government. That it is a forged document.

“The State government even availed us of memos and executive Council extracts which showed clearly that the contract for the purchase of the jeeps was awarded to NEZAM Transport Limited based in Kaduna and MIA 3 Transport company, Oracle Business Limited was not involved.

Also speaking with newsmen, Counsel to Tsav, Anthony Agadah, said he had filed a stay of proceeding challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

While citing section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which bothers on fundamental human right, Agadah stated that the right of expression of his clients had been breached adding that they are challenging the powers of the Attorney-General of the State to prosecute his client.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Nov. 1 for further hearing

— 19th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has adjourned to November 1, the case between Benue State Government and a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, for further hearing. Governor Samuel Ortom had headed to court after Tsav, in a letter, accused him of awarding contract…

  • 1,300 renounce cultism in Rivers after attending Deeper Life crusade

    — 19th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Over 1,300 suspected cultists, on Thursday, renounced their membership of various cult groups, in Ogoni area of Rivers State, after attending a crusade organised by the Deeper Christian Life Ministries. It was gathered that based on incessant killings and kidnappings by cult members in the area that men of God…

  • PDP Chairmanship: Fayose restates call for single candidate from S’ West

    — 19th October 2017

    …As Jimi Agbaje visits Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has reiterated his position that those aspiring to be the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest zone must come together and present a single candidate for the position, maintaining that “it won’t be in the collective interest of the Southwest…

  • Alleged graft: Magu should be jailed for illegal arrest of Ekiti officials, says Assembly

    — 19th October 2017

    …Adopts report indicting Fayemi, Oni by its Committee overseeing Public Accounts The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Thursday, said that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, might soon be jailed for alleged illegal arrest of two officials of the state, Toyin Ojo, Finance Commissioner, and Yemisi Owolabi,…

  • Jonathan greets Gowon @ 83

    — 19th October 2017

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon on his 83rd birthday, describing him as ‘an icon of peace and unity’. Jonathan, who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed, recalled that Gowon led Nigeria at a very crucial time in its history, stressing that he “strengthened the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share