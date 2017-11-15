The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30
15th November 2017 - Katsina NDLEA secures 5 convictions for drug offences
15th November 2017 - Niger govt. spends N4.3b on schools’ renovation, furniture
15th November 2017 - Why we’re tirelessly supporting Obiano, by Ikechukwu Anazodo
15th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Delta CP orders restriction of movement across Niger Bridge
15th November 2017 - Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Fayemi, others for launch of ‘From Consumption to Production’
15th November 2017 - 2019: Senate warns of looming anarchy
15th November 2017 - Gospel singers donate food, money to orphans in Lafia
15th November 2017 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos sets up Joint Task Force
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe coup: Buhari urges calm, respect for constitution
Home / National / Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30

Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30

— 15th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Isaac Ajim has adjourned till January 30, 2018 the case between Governor Samuel Ortom and a former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, for continuation of hearing on the case.

Governor Ortom had dragged the Socio critic, Tsav to the court over a petition he (Tsav) wrote to him accusing him of awarding contract for the purchase of vehicles to his company, Oracle Business Limited, which he (Ortom) considered injurious.

Counsel to Governor Ortom, Solomon Wombo, who urged the court to dismiss the preliminary objection brought before it by the counsel to the accused maintained that the content of the said letter was false.

Wombo argued further that the said letter was addressed to the Governor by the accused person who, as Public Complaints commissioner in charge of the state, was supposed to receive complaints from members of the public and act on same and not him writing a letter against anybody.

Earlier, counsel to the accused, Tony Agadah, who insisted that his client acted within the confines of his duty by writing that petition, posited that the letter had a file number at the Public Complaints Commission and had thus, formed a document of the Commission.

Agadah, who maintained that the Public Complaints Commissioner had the power to commence any investigation on his own, submitted that the charge brought against his client was a nullity, premature and an attempt to silence a dogged critic of government.

In his ruling, the trial Chief Magistrate, Ajim while granting an extension of bail to the accused person, adjourned the case till January 30,2018 for further hearing.

Post Views: 23
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30

— 15th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Isaac Ajim has adjourned till January 30, 2018 the case between Governor Samuel Ortom and a former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, for continuation of hearing on the case. Governor Ortom had dragged the Socio critic, Tsav to the court over…

  • Katsina NDLEA secures 5 convictions for drug offences

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The prosecution and legal services unit of the Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) secured five convictions at the Federal High Court for various drug offences, between September and November 15, 2017. This was disclosed by NDLEA Commandant in the state, Hajiya Maryam Gambo Sani, on…

  • Niger govt. spends N4.3b on schools’ renovation, furniture

    — 15th November 2017

    The Niger State Government said it spent N4.3 billion on renovation of 5,065 classrooms, construction of 123 blocks of classrooms and 2,0 96 toilets in some selected schools in the state. Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Alhaji Yahaya Garba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Why we’re tirelessly supporting Obiano, by Ikechukwu Anazodo

    — 15th November 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Anambra State Coordinator of Obiano Solidarity Movement (OSM), Mr. Ikechukwu Anazodo, has explained why, despite all odds, the group has steadfastly supported Governor Willie Obiano all through his campaign missions. In a brief chat with journalists, on Wednesday, at his Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Council Area of Anambra State residence, Anazodo revealed…

  • Anambra guber: Delta CP orders restriction of movement across Niger Bridge

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Two days to the governorship in Anambra State, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, has ordered restriction of vehicular movements through the River Niger Bridge from 12 midnight of Friday, November 17 untill after the election on November 18. Mr. Ibrahim said the purpose is to prevent any security…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share