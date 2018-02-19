The Sun News
Home / Politics / Ortom, Suswam finally reconcile

Ortom, Suswam finally reconcile

— 19th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, have finally reconciled and agreed to work together for the good of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the reconciliation meeting was organized at the instance of the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Tor Tiv, HRM James Ayatse, at his palace in Gboko.

The meeting, said to have commenced at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, and lasting till 12 midnight on Monday, was attended by the six first class chiefs in Tivland and traditional rulers from both Suswam’s Sankera axis and their counterparts from Ortom’s Minda axis.

According to the Media Assistant to Tor Tiv, Freddie Adamgbe, the Tor Tiv at the meeting told his two subjects that as a father he felt very bad when the two sons of Tiv who are supposed to attract development were at logger heads; hence why he called for reconciliation and to hear both sides.

Adamgbe disclosed to Daily Sun that the meeting was a success as both parties, after opening up on their grievances, resolved to put the past behind them and work together as brothers, especially at a time when the state is under the siege from violent Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting, Governor Ortom confirmed the reconciliation; adding that both he and his Suswam have agreed to settle their differences and work together.

“The meeting was a reconciliatory meeting. I was there and the former Governor Suswam was also there. The Tor Tiv said he noticed that the relationship between myself and the former governor was not good and that we should sheathe our swords for the common good of the people. 

“He said the challenge we are having in the state is as a result of the inability to work and synergise together for the common good of the state. He said that when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. 

“The Tor Tiv said there is also need for us to put our differences behind us to work for the interest of the state and Tivland instead of ‘dancing naked in the public’. He is right, because the Bible has said that ‘blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called the children of God’. Tor Tiv is a man of God. He spoke to us and we have agreed to reconcile,” Ortom said.

The Governor, however, debunked claims that he was reconciling with former Governor Suswam because he is planning to go back to his former party, PDP, saying that he has suspended all political activities until the security problem in Benue is resolved.

