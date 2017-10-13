The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - Ortom sacks SEMA boss
13th October 2017 - World Bank revelation of Buhari’s nepotism no surprise  – Fayose
13th October 2017 - Kpojime 52: Court remands Jester Kyenge, David Ser-av, 3 others
13th October 2017 - Marginalization, IPOB top Buhari’s parley with South East 
13th October 2017 - OAU suspends 4 students over misconduct
13th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Buhari to attend APC final campaign
13th October 2017 - Ogun PDP chieftains in secret meeting with Obasanjo
13th October 2017 - Ikpeazu, Odumakin carpet Adesina on restructuring
13th October 2017 - NAFOWA trains over 800 women, youths on skill acquisition
13th October 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife, NAFOWA to partner on skill acquisition, women empowerment
Home / National / Ortom sacks SEMA boss

Ortom sacks SEMA boss

— 13th October 2017

 

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sacked the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Boniface Ortese.

Ortese’s sack came barely five days after the closure of main camp housing over 5000 victims of the flood disaster at the Makurdi International Market.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Tony Ijohor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Titus Zam is to oversee activities of the agency.

Saturday Sun gathered that Ortese’s sack may not be unconnected with his soared relationship with the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu who is Chairman, Flood Management Committee.

Sources hinted that the governor is no longer happy with the SEMA boss who was accused of high handedness in handling affairs in the camp, especially his alleged continuous battles with the Deputy Governor.

Although Ortese declined comment when contacted on phone, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase however disclosed that he was suspended for insubordination.

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ortom sacks SEMA boss

— 13th October 2017

  From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sacked the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Boniface Ortese. Ortese’s sack came barely five days after the closure of main camp housing over 5000 victims of the flood disaster at the Makurdi International Market. In a statement signed by…

  • World Bank revelation of Buhari’s nepotism no surprise  – Fayose

    — 13th October 2017

    Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that he was not surprised by the comment from the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim that President Muhammadu Buhari directed specifically that the World Bank should shift its focus to the northern region of Nigeria. He stated that “the President has never hidden…

  • Kpojime 52: Court remands Jester Kyenge, David Ser-av, 3 others

    — 13th October 2017

      From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has ordered that five persons indicted by the Justice Elizabeth Kpojime Commission of Inquiry be remanded at the Makurdi prison till Thursday, October 19, when their bail application would be considered and determined. The remanded persons included the member…

  • Marginalization, IPOB top Buhari’s parley with South East 

    — 13th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The issues of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), infrastructure decay and the development of the South East among others dominated the discussion between President Muhammadu Buhari and South East leaders this afternoon. Those in attendance we’re South East governors, federal lawmakers from the zone, ministers and the leadership of Ohaneze…

  • OAU suspends 4 students over misconduct

    — 13th October 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile – Ife, has suspended four students for alleged  involvement in criminal activities. The school also said the students we’re found culpable of breach of the code of conduct for the university community as well as violation of their matriculation oath. The Sun gathered…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share