Ortom sacks SEMA boss

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sacked the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Boniface Ortese.

Ortese’s sack came barely five days after the closure of main camp housing over 5000 victims of the flood disaster at the Makurdi International Market.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Tony Ijohor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Titus Zam is to oversee activities of the agency.

Saturday Sun gathered that Ortese’s sack may not be unconnected with his soared relationship with the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu who is Chairman, Flood Management Committee.

Sources hinted that the governor is no longer happy with the SEMA boss who was accused of high handedness in handling affairs in the camp, especially his alleged continuous battles with the Deputy Governor.

Although Ortese declined comment when contacted on phone, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase however disclosed that he was suspended for insubordination.