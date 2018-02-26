The Sun News
26th February 2018 - Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state
Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state

Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state

— 26th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has raised fresh alarm following the influx of cattle into the state in spite of its laws prohibiting open grazing.

Ortom spoke at the Makurdi funeral site of the 73 victims buried last month following a mass murder by Fulani herdsmen.

The Governor hosted the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr. Pastor Becky Enenche, at the memorial event, where he said there had been an influx of over a million cattle into the state since last week’s launch of the Ayem Akpatuma military excercise.

The Governor also stated that more than 60 people have been killed since the mass burial, with three of the victims killed last week in Guma local government area by herdsmen.

He appealed to the military to push out the invaders so that the over 160,000 displaced people in eight refugee camps can return home.

Earlier, Pastor Enenche (who had anointed the land) said that the burial would also connote the internment of government and security failure, impunity, Jihadist agendas and other evil in the country.

He prayed for God’s justice and judgment against the killers and their sponsors throughout the country, charging the earth to rise up against them.

