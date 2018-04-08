The Sun News
Ortom BENUE

Ortom: No part of Benue will be captured under my watch

— 8th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has vowed that he will do everything possible to ensure that no part of the state is captured by terrorists and other armed groups under his watch.

The Governor stated this at the wedding reception for Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Ankor held at the Benue State University College of Health Sciences, Makurdi on Saturday, saying that those who think Benue belongs to them are “dreamer(s)”.

“If anyone is thinking of taking this land of Benue, that person is a dreamer and should be woken up. This land belongs to the people of Benue legitimately. It was handed down to us by our forefathers and I have the duty to protect this land no matter the level of attacks,” the Governor of the troubled states was quoted as saying.

Represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, Governor Ortom vowed that he will not rest on his oars in protecting and defending Benue land. 

The Governor described the recent killing of innocent people in Gwer West Local Government Area as mindless and unprovoked, urging security agencies to arrest perpetrators of the killings for prosecution.

Governor Ortom also thanked the people of Benue for their sustained prayers for his administration to succeed in the face of a rise in herdsmen attacks. 

He said those prayers were necessary as they have given his administration the strength to stand on the path of truth, urging the people not to relent in their prayers, as God had already given them victory.

He also appreciated the support from good-spirited individuals and groups towards bringing succour to the Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) refugee camps and appealed to them to continue with the humanitarian work.

Governor Ortom said the payment of workers salaries for this year has been regular and would be sustained while the arrears would be cleared as soon as funds are available. He appreciated the patience of Benue workers and thanked them for their understanding with his administration.

The Governor congratulated Kenneth Ankor on his wedding and prayed God to bless his home. He encouraged unmarried youths not to be afraid of marriage as it is a good institution that comes with many blessings.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th April 2018 at 9:11 pm
    Ortom is collaborator of the enemy who must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Anyone who listen to Ortom must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides- strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- either you annihilate and erase them on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

