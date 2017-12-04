The Sun News
Ortom lauds stakeholders on disaster management

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of  Benue State has applauded the contribution of all stakeholders involved in service delivery in the management of disasters especially during the last flooding which rendered thousands homeless in the state.

Governor Ortom gave the commendation at a 4-Day workshop on the Development of Emergency, Preparedness, Response and Disaster Risk Reduction Management Plan organized by the state Ministry of Information, in collaboration with Benue Non Governmental Organisation Network (BENGONET) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

The governor noted that disasters were serious disruptions of the functioning of a community or a society involving widespread human, psycho-social, material, economic or environmental impacts which exceed the ability of the affected community to cope using its own resources.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, the governor maintained that there was need to reduce disaster risk in order to sustain development activities.

“As we are all aware, in the distant past, incidences of conflicts, flood and other forms of disasters were few and far between. But today, it has become so real and so recurrent, no thanks to climate change, insurgencies, urban sprawl and the pressure it has brought to bear on available public utilities.

“Today, disaster risk reduction includes disciplines like Disaster Management, Disaster mitigation and Disaster preparedness but it is also part of sustainable development. In order for development activities to be sustainable, they must also reduce disaster risk,” he said.

While averring that disaster risk reduction involved every arm of society, every arm of Government, and every part of the professional and private sector, Governor Ortom stated that the development of Emergency Preparedness and Response during the last flood in the state had helped in no small way to reduce risk as well as set up a management plan for the state.

He maintained that the workshop was aimed at identifying weaknesses associated with institutional response to disasters, before, during and after its occurrence and leverage on the lessons learnt so as to serve as guide for future occurrence, thereby awakening stakeholders operational preparedness and response in matching early warning with early action.

Earlier in a remark, BENGONET Chairperson, Mrs. Rachel Ityodzunguul while welcoming all participants to the workshop urged them to be attentive and contribute meaningfully so that they can come out with a workable plan that will stand the test of time in the management of emergency situations in the state.

