Home / National / Ortom goes on leave

Ortom goes on leave

— 5th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has transmuted a letter to the state House of Assembly about his intention to proceed on 12 working days leave beginning April 12.

Speaker of the Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, in a statement made available to Daily Sun by his Chief Press Secretary, Bem Abunde, noted that the 12 working days leave which is part of the Governor’s Annual Leave will terminate on April 27.

He explained further that during the period of the Working Leave, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu would act as the Governor in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is according to a letter titled ‘Notification of intention to proceed on 12-working days leave’ dated 4th April and signed by the Governor.

“The letter added thus” I am confident that the Benue State House of Assembly shall accord the Deputy Governor every support and cooperation within the period as it has always accorded me”.

Daily Sun gathered that the letter which was addressed to the Speaker was read on the Floor of the House by the Speaker, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange to the hearing of all the Assembly members

