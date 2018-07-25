Ortom formally dumps APC, joins PDP

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has formally announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking, on Wednesday, to council chairmen of 13 of the 23 local government areas in the state and 276 councillors that were physically present, Governor Ortom brandished a letter of resignation which he said he had already submitted to his ward APC chairman.

He, however, said he was too young to retire from politics.

READ ALSO: Buhari, AGF Malami sued over Presidential Executive Order No. 6

He announced that he is joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Ortom had been billed to meet with APC national leaders in Abuja on Wednesday but was prevented from travelling by some youths in the state.

Details later…