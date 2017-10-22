The Sun News
Latest
22nd October 2017 - Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards
22nd October 2017 - Over 8m PVCs yet to be collected–INEC
22nd October 2017 - Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public
22nd October 2017 - World Chefs’ Day: Nestle holds cookery workshop for pupils in Ogun
22nd October 2017 - FG okays establishment of new schools, hospitals by Turkey – Presidency
22nd October 2017 - Road Construction: We’ve paid N4b compensation —- Ogun govt.
22nd October 2017 - ‎Court grants FG’s request to take over accounts without BVN
22nd October 2017 - International friendly : Eagles, Argentina to clash November 14 in Russia
22nd October 2017 - 100 matches, seven trophies!
22nd October 2017 - Ghana, others for Lagos taekwondo classics
Home / National / Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards

Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards

— 22nd October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised those who were yet to register and obtain their permanent voter cards in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise to do so before the allotted time for the exercise elapsed.
The governor gave the advice at Agasha during a funeral oration for the late Pa Abraham Akuul and his son, the late Moses Akuul, whose remains were laid to rest, on Saturday.
Governor Ortom noted that obtaining the permanent voter card was the only way to enable the electorate elect leaders of their choice during elections.
Ortom who also used the opportunity to announce scholarship awards to all youths from Agasha community, who qualify for university admission, explained that the gesture was his way of encouraging the people to acquire education.
Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, the governor appreciated the youths for ensuring relative peace in the community and encouraged them to seek quality education that would equip them for more useful livelihood, assuring that he would sponsor those who gain admission into the university.
He expressed happiness that the late Pa Akuul, who was the oldest man in the the entire Guma Local Government Area of the state, accepted Christ before he died, saying it was a positive sign.
In a remark, the youth leader of Agasha, Mr. Aja Asaamoga, stated that the youth from the area have turned a new leaf and would do things that would bring honour and respect to the Governor who they said was their son.
Asaamoga also reiterated the resolve of the youths in the area to sustain their support for Governor Ortom to secure a second term in 2019.
In his sermon, Reverend Father Paul Nyinya reminded Christians about the inevitability and uncertainty of death and the need to prepare for it, stressing that the late Moses Akuul was busy making arrangements for his father’s burial when death also struck him.
Father Nyinya said everybody would give account of his or her live on earth on the day of judgment irrespective of status.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards

— 22nd October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised those who were yet to register and obtain their permanent voter cards in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise to do so before the allotted time for the exercise elapsed. The governor gave the advice at Agasha during a funeral oration for the…

  • Over 8m PVCs yet to be collected–INEC

    — 22nd October 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu. Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that over eight million printed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are still waiting for collection by their respective owners. Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, made the disclosure when the European Union Electoral Follow-up Mission to Nigeria, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders…

  • Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public

    — 22nd October 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI General Manager of the Bauchi State Water Board (BSWB), Engr. Aminu Aliyu Gital has debunked the allegation that the board is pumping unclean water to Bauchi metropolis and environs. Reacting to the allegation to newsmen in his office at the weekend, Engineer Gital described it as uninformed, malicious, unfounded and totally…

  • World Chefs’ Day: Nestle holds cookery workshop for pupils in Ogun

    — 22nd October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta No fewer than 100 school children from 10 primary schools across Ogun State, have been taken through rudimentary of cooking healthy food, organised by Nestle Nigeria, as part of the company’s commemoration of 2017 International Chefs Day. The event, held at the Banquet Hall of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta,…

  • FG okays establishment of new schools, hospitals by Turkey – Presidency

    — 22nd October 2017

    The Federal Government has accepted offers by the Turkish authorities to set up new schools and hospitals in Nigeria. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a special feature tagged; Key Takeaways from President Muhammadu Buhari’s 4-day engagement in Turkey. The Government of Turkey,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share