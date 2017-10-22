Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised those who were yet to register and obtain their permanent voter cards in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise to do so before the allotted time for the exercise elapsed.

The governor gave the advice at Agasha during a funeral oration for the late Pa Abraham Akuul and his son, the late Moses Akuul, whose remains were laid to rest, on Saturday.

Governor Ortom noted that obtaining the permanent voter card was the only way to enable the electorate elect leaders of their choice during elections.

Ortom who also used the opportunity to announce scholarship awards to all youths from Agasha community, who qualify for university admission, explained that the gesture was his way of encouraging the people to acquire education.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, the governor appreciated the youths for ensuring relative peace in the community and encouraged them to seek quality education that would equip them for more useful livelihood, assuring that he would sponsor those who gain admission into the university.

He expressed happiness that the late Pa Akuul, who was the oldest man in the the entire Guma Local Government Area of the state, accepted Christ before he died, saying it was a positive sign.

In a remark, the youth leader of Agasha, Mr. Aja Asaamoga, stated that the youth from the area have turned a new leaf and would do things that would bring honour and respect to the Governor who they said was their son.

Asaamoga also reiterated the resolve of the youths in the area to sustain their support for Governor Ortom to secure a second term in 2019.

In his sermon, Reverend Father Paul Nyinya reminded Christians about the inevitability and uncertainty of death and the need to prepare for it, stressing that the late Moses Akuul was busy making arrangements for his father’s burial when death also struck him.

Father Nyinya said everybody would give account of his or her live on earth on the day of judgment irrespective of status.