Ortom dissolves Benue cabinet

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has approved a partial dissolution of the State Executive Council.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijoho (SAN) and made available to Daily Sun, on Sunday evening, four of 16 commissioners and seven of 19 Special Advisers, however, were to retain their portfolios.

The four Commissioners were Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Michael Gusa, Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Olufu, and that of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge.

The Special Advisers who retained they portfolios included Dr. Magdalyne Dura, (Development Cooperation, SDGs and NEPAD), Mr. Matthew Mnyam, (Education), Chief Ofe Enyi (Gender, Employment and Labour Matters), Mr. Thomas Anajav, (Government House Administration), Mr. Tahav Agerzua (Media, Information and Technology), Mr. Tahav Agerzua, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) (Security) and Mr. Joseph Odaudu (Special Duties)

The statement also stated that the partial dissolution of the Exco takes immediate effect even as the outgoing members of Council were advised to hand over to their Permanent Secretaries or most senior Director as the case may be.

Although no reason was given for the sudden cabinet reshuffle, Daily Sun gathered that it might not be unconnected with the fracas between Governor Ortom and the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Sen. George Akume.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that those who were sacked were Akume’s loyalists or those who were nominated by those loyal to the former governor.

The SSG said the Governor appreciated all the outgoing members of the Benue State Executive Council for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.