Ortom directs Finance commissioner to address underpayment complaints

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government says it has directed its Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. David Olofu, to immediately address complaints arising from the payment of January 2018 salary in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom ,who spoke through his Special Adviser (Media and ICT), Tahav Agerzua, gave the directive following complaints of underpayment and other anomalies in the salaries of workers and other public servants.

Civil servants in Benue State had complained of what they described as ‘underpayment’ of their January 2018 salary by the state government.

The workers who spoke on the condition of anonymity said when their salary alerts come in, they discovered a serious cut in their salary without any explanation to that effect.

A Deputy Director, who pleaded not to be named, said his normal salary was less N60,000 even as another civil servant in the junior cadre said she got half salary this month.

While maintaining that there was no new salary structure in the state, Governor Ortom said that underpayments were anomalies which should be rectified immediately, adding that a meeting would be held with state and national officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the outcome of the Abounu-led Salary Verification Committee before its full implementation.

He restated his pledge to regularise the payment of salaries with effect from January, 2018 and to source for funds to pay the arrears and expressed appreciation to workers in the state for their patience, resilience, understanding and support.