The Sun News
Latest
23rd January 2018 - Lassa fever: Another doctor dies in Kogi
23rd January 2018 - Borno PDP secretariat not demolished -Youth leader
23rd January 2018 - 2019 Presidency: Lamido ‘ll lead PDP to victory – Campaign coordinator
23rd January 2018 - Ortom curses perpetrators, sponsors of Benue killings
23rd January 2018 - Teachers, Bayelsa govt stand-off not yet abating
23rd January 2018 - Groups sensitise students on human trafficking
23rd January 2018 - Matthew Okikiola Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo makes history:
23rd January 2018 - N125m vanished cash: FCE Obudu crisis takes provost, bursar as victims
23rd January 2018 - Reasons LASUCOM Provost was suspended
23rd January 2018 - Gunmen abduct Zamfara Rep’s 2 children, kill 6 others
Home / National / Ortom curses perpetrators, sponsors of Benue killings

Ortom curses perpetrators, sponsors of Benue killings

— 23rd January 2018

• Farmers/herdsmen crisis threatens food security in Nasarawa, Benue

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi; Linus Oota, Lafia

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has rained curses on perpetrators and sponsors of the killings in Benue State praying that all those who failed to act on the letters he sent out, alerting of impending attacks on the state that could have stopped the killings will one day account for the blood of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Governor Ortom who stated this while addressing a large crowd of Benue stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi yesterday explained that the state had a fore-knowledge of the attacks and wrote several letters to the appropriate authorities that could have investigated and stopped the attacks but that those authorities did nothing about it.

“What happened to us on Jaunary 1, 2018 didn’t come to us as a surprise. We foresaw it and cried out to the appropriate authorities but those who are saddled with security did nothing about it. Now they are accusing me of over dramatizing and perpetrating it instead of owning up to their mistakes. But I can assure you that the day of reckoning will come.”

 The governor who accused the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) of carrying out the attack on the Benue people said the group had soon after the law was enacted in the state, threatened to mobilize all Fulani all over West Africa to resist the law.

“Our offence is why did we make the Anti-Open Grazing Law? Immediately the law was made, the umbrella body of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) went and challenged the law and threatened to mobilize to attack Benue.

“When I learnt about this, I took it up and sent letters to the Presidency and law enforcement agencies to intimate them of the threat by Kautal Hore. I followed it up in October 31, a day before the implementation of the new law with a visit to the appropriate quarters and nothing was done.

“Like I said during the memorial service, I will repeat it again, all those who failed to act on those letters that could have stopped the killings will one day account for the blood of our loved ones who lost their lives in the attacks.”

Speaker after speaker who contributed during the meeting including Prof. Iorwuese Hagher, Senator Fred Orti, Prof. Jerry Agada as well as the leadership of the Benue Socio-cultural groups represented by Chief Edward Ujege and Chief Ode Enyi described the current situation in the state as genocide and a war even as they expressed their full support for the governor even as they all urged him on to continue in the struggle.

“The Benue valley seems to be at war. We don’t know who these people are and those who are supposed to protect us have not told us what they want to do. What we are faced with is a warfare. The genocide began and incrementally shrinking Benue. That is why we should not allow everyone to die before we all cry out.”

On his part, Third Republic senator, Joseph Waku said that asking President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Benue State following the New Year Day killing of 73 people by herdsmen was irrelevant insisting that the Benue people don’t need him.

Waku who was speaking during the stakeholders meeting organized by the Benue State Government at the Government House yesterday maintained that whether the President visits Benue State or not, God Almighty is with the people and would ensure the state is victorious in the present security challenges it is facing.

“Asking Buhari to come to Benue is irrelevant. We don’t need him. As a matter of fact, he needs us more than we need him. Whether he (Buhari) comes here or not, the Almighty God is with us,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for urgent measures to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen crisis in the state and Benue State to avoid dire consequences of acute food crisis.

The speaker of the assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi expressed this worry yesterday at the floor of the assembly while responding to a motion moved by the house Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga over the crisis in the Nasarawa/Bennue border lines.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lassa fever: Another doctor dies in Kogi

— 23rd January 2018

Chukwudi Nweje It was a sad day for the medical profession in Kogi State yesterday following news of the death of Dr Victor Idowu at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State from Lassa fever complications. An announcement by the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA) in Kogi State yesterday said the late Idowu was diagnosed with Lassa fever…

  • Borno PDP secretariat not demolished -Youth leader

    — 23rd January 2018

    Ismail Omipidan  Contrary to some media reports, the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State, according to Umar Sanda, is still intact. Sanda who is also the youth leader in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), said the PDP secretariat in the state was neither demolished nor tampered with by the state government….

  • 2019 Presidency: Lamido ‘ll lead PDP to victory – Campaign coordinator

    — 23rd January 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna. North West Zonal Coordinator of the Lamido Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sani Liti has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Sule Lamido has what it takes to lead the party to victory in 2019. Liti said what PDP needs to do is to make the right decision by supporting…

  • Ortom curses perpetrators, sponsors of Benue killings

    — 23rd January 2018

    • Farmers/herdsmen crisis threatens food security in Nasarawa, Benue Rose Ejembi, Makurdi; Linus Oota, Lafia Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has rained curses on perpetrators and sponsors of the killings in Benue State praying that all those who failed to act on the letters he sent out, alerting of impending attacks on the state that could…

  • Gunmen abduct Zamfara Rep’s 2 children, kill 6 others

    — 23rd January 2018

    The Police in Zamfara State have confirmed the abduction of two children of Yahaya Chado, the member representing Maradun/Bakura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Shehu, told newsmen in Gusau on Monday that the children were abducted after the gunmen stormed the lawmaker’s hometown of Gora in Maradun Local…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share