YELWATA Ortom

Ortom condemns attack on Yelwata passengers

— 9th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the attacks on passengers by hoodlums near Yelwata, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway.

Daily Sun gathered that some hoodlums had, on Saturday, stopped a vehicle conveying some passengers close to Yelwata in Guma Local Government area of Benue State, asked all occupants of the vehicle to disembark after which they were gruesomely murdered.

Reacting swiftly, Governor Ortom condemned the act, but commended the Police for quickly responding by arresting some of the suspects for prosecution.

While urging the Force and other security agencies to continue with the investigation in order to apprehend all those found culpable, Ortom also called on those with useful information to assist security agents to arrest the culprits.

Stressing that Benue was not at war with anybody, the governor who appealed to the people to restrain themselves from all lawless acts, also commiserated with families of the victims and prayed that God may console them.

Efforts to get the police to speak on the matter failed as the phone line of the Benue state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu was switched off at the time of filing this report.

  Ezekiel Okeke 9th April 2018 at 11:40 am
    Reply

