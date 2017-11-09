The Sun News
Home / National / Ortom accepts to contest in 2019

Ortom accepts to contest in 2019

— 9th November 2017

From’ Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom ofvBenue State has accepted calls by people of the state to contest for second term.

Governor Ortom spoke while addressing hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters from MINDA intermediate area in the Benue North West Senatorial District as well as people from the Venue South Senatorial District who separately stormed Benue Government House to declare their support for his second term.

The Governor said his acceptance to contest in 2019 was premised upon divine approval, stressing that after consulting with God, he had been given the go ahead to contest.

While commending People of the State for standing by his administration to ensure the promulgation of the anti open grazing law and its implementation, Ortom posited that the law does not suggest that herdsmen should leave the state as misconstrued in some quarters.

In a remark, House of Representatives member for Makurdi-Guma, Mr.Dickson Tarkighir, said Governor Ortom deserved a second term due to his exploits which had further brought the state to lime light and pledged continued support to enable him succeed.

The majority leader, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr..Benjamin Adanyi pointed out that people of MINDA were prepared to stand by Governor Ortom to complete eight years in line with the precedence already established in the past.

He endorsed Governor Ortom for second term, saying his performance in the last two years has made his administration to stand out especially in terms of implementation of the anti open grazing law.

Chief Akange Audu and some elders also spoke in the same vein, saying, Governor Ortom deserves a second term because the anti-open grazing law would provide opportunities for unprecedented development of Benue state.

The APC supporters wore T-Shirts and carried posters as well as banners with various inscriptions declaring support for the anti open grazing law and Governor Ortom’s second term while a youth activist,Mr.Raymond Nago reaffirmed the support of the youths to the reelection of Ortom in 2019.

 

