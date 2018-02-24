Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states

Business mogul, Orji Uzor Kalu, while appreciating the life of late policeman, Chukwudi Igboko, who was killed by armed robbers while on duty at a bank in Owerri, Imo State, urged state governors to insure policemen serving in their states to ensure maximum support from security agencies.

Kalu said this after he had donated handsomely to the family of the late policeman during The Sun award, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island. The former Abia State governor also urged state governments in the country to do more for people who signed to secure them.

Several well-meaning Nigerians including the Senate President Bukola Saraki, in attendance, also donated handsomely to the family of the slain policemen.