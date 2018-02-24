Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states— 24th February 2018
Business mogul, Orji Uzor Kalu, while appreciating the life of late policeman, Chukwudi Igboko, who was killed by armed robbers while on duty at a bank in Owerri, Imo State, urged state governors to insure policemen serving in their states to ensure maximum support from security agencies. Kalu said this after he had donated handsomely…
On one hand, how would a state insure a federal police? On the other hand, nothing on earth will keep the so-called military, police etc. in this territory of the natives. The so-called military, police etc. are brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!
If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!