Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states

— 24th February 2018

Business mogul, Orji Uzor Kalu, while appreciating the life of late policeman, Chukwudi Igboko, who was killed by armed robbers while on duty at a bank in Owerri, Imo State, urged state governors to insure policemen serving in their states to ensure maximum support from security agencies.

Kalu said this after he had donated handsomely to the family of the late policeman during The Sun award, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island. The former Abia State governor also urged state governments in the country to do more for people who signed to secure them.

Several well-meaning Nigerians including the Senate President Bukola Saraki, in attendance, also donated handsomely to the family of the slain policemen.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th February 2018 at 8:12 pm
    On one hand, how would a state insure a federal police? On the other hand, nothing on earth will keep the so-called military, police etc. in this territory of the natives. The so-called military, police etc. are brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 24th February 2018 at 8:19 pm
    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

