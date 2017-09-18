The Sun News
Orji Kalu leads youths on pro-peace rally

Orji Kalu leads youths on pro-peace rally

— 18th September 2017

In response to recent hostilities in the South East, former governor of Abia State and  frontline crusader of a united Nigeria, on Saturday, led a group of many enthusiastic youths on “Commit to making peace possible”campaign in Abia.

Participants at the rally were members of Junior Chambers International, (JCI), and leaders of other youth organisations. 

They wore white and called on all parties involved in the current conflict in the South East to refrain from physical or verbal violence and maintain respect for law as well as the rights of others.

As part of the activities, Kalu addressed the youths to welcome them in his countryhome and expressed satisfaction in hosting this year’s JCI annual youth summit.

In addition to demanding that youths should learn how to play positive roles in the society, he shared his personal experiences on how the youth can impact on the society and point the right direction to which the society should follow.

He also called on all Nigerian  youths to maximise their potentials and desist from  writing or speaking in  ways detrimental to the country.

“I am begging all youths, opinion-moulders and all other people involved in the recent conflict to stop inciting Nigerian people to hate one another, just to achieve their own objectives.

“Hate speech is what we must reject. 

Holding different political views is ordinary in any democratic society, but we must not resort to violence to achieve our political objectives,” he said.

A resort to undemocratic means would bring ruin and shame to our country, he added.

The former governor also advised all  leaders to respect the rights of other people and warned that people should not use any incentive to get others in doing what is harmful to  the masses.

He also pleaded with the federal government to use a single standard in order to maintain peace and order in the country, “treating all Nigerians equally under the law.”

Kalu called on government to uphold the Constitution and praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous improvement on governance and said they must work in a transparent fashion and remain accountable to the public, obeying court orders and being civil at all times.

