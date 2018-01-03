The Sun News
Home / National / Orji Kalu hosts Igbere Cultural Festival Jan. 6

Orji Kalu hosts Igbere Cultural Festival Jan. 6

— 3rd January 2018

In his quest to showcase the rich cultural heritage of his people, a former Governor of Abia State and founder of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Dr. Orji Kalu will, on Saturday, January 6, 2018, host  people from all walks of life, who will gather at his Igbere country home (Camp Neya) for the 2017 Igbere Cultural Festival.

With the theme “Consolidation of the Dignity, Cultural Heritage and Traditional Values of Igbere”, the event being sponsored by Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation alongside Sun Bank Nig. Ltd, Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, Alex Mascot Foundation and Princess Suites, will also feature beauty contest, lecture, traditional wrestling competition and physical exercise.

According to Executive Secretary of OUK Foundation, Mrs. Jemimah Kalu, the event will further showcase the cultural uniqueness of Nigerians and in particular, Igbere people.

She said, “The occasion signifies that the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria if properly explored can be a blessing. Culture is a rich asset every nation should be proud of.

“The event will give us the opportunity to tell the story of our roots. Igbere is an ancient community and as such we have a lot in stock to show the outside world.”

While pointing out that tourism remains one of the lucrative and untapped sectors of the Nigerian economy, Kalu urged government to encourage cultural events in a bid to build a diversified economic base.

Igbere is a town in Bende LGA of Abia State with a rich history of culture and tradition.

