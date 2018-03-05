The Sun News
Home / National / Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81

Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81

— 5th March 2018

Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

According to Kalu, the former President’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation.‎

In a statement personally signed by the former Abia State governor , he extolled the qualities of the former President, adding that the former military general played a significant role in the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

Kalu said, “I join other Nigerians in celebrating former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he clocks 81. Baba, regardless of sentiments, in different capacities, has created a niche for himself in the public sphere of life.

“Although, we often disagree on some national issues, I still respect his character and pedigree especially his commitment to a united Nigeria.

“I wish Baba many more rewarding years in the service of humanity, ” the statement said.

