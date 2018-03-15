The Sun News
Home / National / “Orji Kalu built the only road in this community” – Kalu Foundation loan recipients

“Orji Kalu built the only road in this community” – Kalu Foundation loan recipients

— 15th March 2018

Kenneth Udeh, Abia

In continuation of its petty traders soft loan disbursement scheme, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation loan train berthed at the Amaiyimuokwuru ward Nkporo Ohafia L.G.A., and the people of the community turned out in large numbers to welcome the Foundation’s team.

The people of the community said that benefactor Orji Kalu finally heeded to their calls for aid, saying that past governments had neglected the community.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Executive Secretary of the foundation Mrs. Jemaimah Ola Kalu stated that the money was not a campaign favour, neither was it funded by a political party or the government, but funded solely from the Foundation for “Petty Traders”, being targeted at poor and vulnerable traders in line with the Foundation’s objective to alleviate poverty by 2030.

The Secretary encouraged the people to begin small and not wait for government handouts, but that with hard work their businesses would expand.

In her words, “the essence of this scheme is to teach you how to start little by little with hard work and endurance, and also learn the art of saving.”

She said that the loan was zero-interest, and that only the principal will be repaid.

“As you can see now, I and the people are very happy,” said Mr. Agbeze Chuckwu, a community stakeholder. “They are coming out en masse to express themselves; they want to also show that Orji Uzor Kalu is the man they want. It’s not just about this loan scheme; he has always been there for us, right from when he was a governor. The tarred road you see in this community was constructed by him, the only health centre in this community was built by him. This is not the first time he has done such for us in this community and other areas in Abia North.”

Another beneficiary said that “the impact of the Orji Uzor Kalu loan scheme is enormous and it will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the masses. As you can see, the women and youths are all out to receive their loan which they will invest in their businesses and it will have a huge impact in improving their lives.

“Our message to Abians is for them to align with the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation in other to benefit from their various programmes. We implore them to also join the APC and support Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; he is the only man we can trust. Normally, with a loan programme like, this is what a government is supposed to do but they have failed,” he said, concluding that “If the APC under Orji Uzor Kalu can bring out this kind of scheme, then we should expect more from him and the party when they are in power.”

