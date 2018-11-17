That is the crux of the matter. The judge seemed to have contradicted himself. Having adjourned the matter to January 23 to enable the first defendant enough time to recuperate, with profound respect to the honourable judge, he ought not to have revoked the bail. Rather, he should have said that in view of the medical challenges of the first defendant, that he was adjourning the matter for the last time and that if Kalu refused to show up on January 23, he would revoke the bail. That should have been a more fairer decision than revoking his bail, even when there is enough evidence that the first defendant was in a German hospital.

This is also particularly against the background of the fact that his counsel formally informed the EFCC of his planned medical trip. This case has dragged on for 11 years and it is instructive to note that throughout this period, the first defendant had never absented himself from trial. To me, the Hon. Judge ought to have averted his mind to this. Perhaps, if the defendant had had a history of absenting himself in court in the course of the trial, that many have worked negatively against him but that was not the case. As a matter of fact, after the Supreme court dismissed his interlocutory appeal on March 19, 2016, Kalu had stated that it was welcome decision that his trial was about to start, stating that it provided him an opportunity to prove his innocence. My concern now is that as the trial is winding down, the judge may have inadvertently put a spanner in the works with this order of bail revocation because l foresee a possible application that the judge should recuse himself. That may invariably prolong a matter that should have ended in the first quarter of next year. It needs be noted that only the living can stand trial. A former Governor of Kogi state, Abubakar Audu who died three years ago was facing a 186 count charge of alleged corruption. The 186 count charge died along with him and the society is the loser. A little tarry by the judge till January 23 would have been more appropriate. But revoking his bail, while at the same time urging him to take his time to get fit till January 23, to me, sounds contradictory. It’s like taking with left hand, what you have with right hand. It’s unhelpful in the circumstance. If a defendant had made himself available for trial for 11 years without jumping bail, the circumstances of the revocation of the bail seem high-handed. As the maxim goes, justice must not only be done but must be seen to have been done. While the judge may be eager to be done with the case and go and take his seat at the Court of Appeal, I’m afraid the judge may have unwittingly played into the hands of the defendants where a possible application of recusing himself may be in the offing. Meanwhile, we keep our fingers crossed and watch as developments unfold. READ ALSO: Misappropriation of funds: Court of Appeal orders ex-governor Jolly Nyame to pay N495m fine _________________________________ Akinnola is the Editor-in-chief of Corruption Cases Digest