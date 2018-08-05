– The Sun News
Oribamise

Oribamise wins N250,000 in national junior table tennis league

— 5th August 2018

NAN

Tosin Oribamise, a national table tennis star has gloriously bid farewell to the junior category after winning N250,000 cash prize in the just-concluded national junior league.

Oribamise had her last outing and emerged winner in the girls’ single event of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) organised league.

The league held in the Knock Up Hall, National Stadium and Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos from July 28. to Aug. 4. with 72 players from its affiliated state associations and clubs.

The Ekiti-born player, who came to limelight in 2010 was identified by Olubode Ajayi, head coach of Ekiti Table Tennis Association and has recorded remarkable performances in numerous national championships.

Oribamise told NAN that she was happy moving to the senior category, adding that the years she spent as a junior player gave her adequate opportunity to develop her skill.

“It has been a good experience for me in the junior category, the journey to my success is as a result of trainings, mentoring of coach Ajayi, and participation in different national championships.



“My greatest joy today is that I have acquired the basic knowledge and feels honoured by winning this cash award, I feel excited and really appreciate NTTF for the opportunity,” she said.

The third level student of Ekiti State University, who attributed her feats to hard work and dedication, said she hoped to do better in the U-21 and senior categories.

The 2018 Youth Olympics-bound player, added that she would make the best use of the prize to get necessary kits for the forthcoming International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Challenge Nigeria Open.

“I will give my best to record more achievements, I am better equipped with the cash prize because it will help me prepare well for the Challenge Open,” Oribamise said.

NAN reports that Oribamise featured in a couple of continental and intercontinental championships in 2015.

She featured in the World Junior and Cadet Circuit in Egypt in 2015, 2016 World Junior Championships, South Africa and the just-concluded African Youth Games in Algeria.

