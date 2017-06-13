Promoters drop Floyd Mayweather charity fight

Some organisers of the planned charity boxing fight involving American champion, Floyd Mayweather, on Tuesday announced their withdrew from the event.

The fight tagged: “Floyd Mayweather Charity Boxing Match,’’ was scheduled to hold on June 14, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The organisers including Play Network Nigeria, Transcorp Hilton, George Okoro Media, and Eddie Madaki PR announced their pull-out in a statement.

Extracts from the statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, reads:

“Due to circumstances completely beyond our control, we have made the decision to withdraw entirely from the above scheduled event with sincere apologies to all members.

“The play Network prides itself in upholding the absolute best standards and industry practices regardless of the unavoidable resulting losses that arise.

“And we honestly hope that all members under our platform understand that this sort of decision would never be made except in such a situation where it would be for the greater good of our network, our ideals and our credibility…’’

Meanwhile, Mayweather has rescheduled his planned trip to Nigeria and Ghana, a statement on his Twitter handle.

He was scheduled to be in Nigeria from June 12to June 14 as part of his “Undefeated Africa Tour”.

According to Forbes, Mayweather, became the richest American entrepreneur under 40 years in 2016.

His net worth as of January 31, was $340 million.

He retired after defeating Andre Berto in September 2015, ending his nearly 20-year career with a 49-0 record, matching Rocky Marciano’s all-time record.

Mayweather’s May 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao crushed multiple boxing financial records, including Pay Per View (PPV) buys ($4.6 million), total gate ($73 million) and sponsorships ($13 million).

(Source: NAN)