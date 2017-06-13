The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Promoters drop Floyd Mayweather charity fight
13th June 2017 - Hungary restrains foreign NGOs, move targets U.S billionaire Soros
13th June 2017 - A’ Ibom PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Udom Emmanuel
13th June 2017 - South Africa: More backing for Zuma’s ex-wife as next party leader
13th June 2017 - Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR
13th June 2017 - Igbo rain anger, curses on Uwazuruike over Kaduna visit
13th June 2017 - Abuja: Agencies implement Executive Order to ease business at airport
13th June 2017 - May: UK needs unity for challenges of Brexit, security
13th June 2017 - FIRS nets N778.2b revenue in 2017 Q1
13th June 2017 - Ekiti masquerades arraigned over mosque attack
Home / Cover / Sports / Promoters drop Floyd Mayweather charity fight

Promoters drop Floyd Mayweather charity fight

— 13th June 2017

Some organisers of the planned charity boxing fight involving American champion, Floyd Mayweather, on Tuesday announced their withdrew from the event.

The fight tagged: “Floyd Mayweather Charity Boxing Match,’’ was scheduled to hold on June 14, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The organisers including Play Network Nigeria, Transcorp Hilton, George Okoro Media, and Eddie Madaki PR announced their pull-out in a statement.

Extracts from the statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, reads:

“Due to circumstances completely beyond our control, we have made the decision to withdraw entirely from the above scheduled event with sincere apologies to all members.

“The play Network prides itself in upholding the absolute best standards and industry practices regardless of the unavoidable resulting losses that arise.

“And we honestly hope that all members under our platform understand that this sort of decision would never be made except in such a situation where it would be for the greater good of our network, our ideals and our credibility…’’

Meanwhile, Mayweather has rescheduled his planned trip to Nigeria and Ghana, a statement on his Twitter handle.

He was scheduled to be in Nigeria from June 12to June 14 as part of his “Undefeated Africa Tour”.

According to Forbes, Mayweather, became the richest American entrepreneur under 40 years in 2016.
His net worth as of January 31, was $340 million.

He retired after defeating Andre Berto in September 2015, ending his nearly 20-year career with a 49-0 record, matching Rocky Marciano’s all-time record.

Mayweather’s May 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao crushed multiple boxing financial records, including Pay Per View (PPV) buys ($4.6 million), total gate ($73 million) and sponsorships ($13 million).

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Promoters drop Floyd Mayweather charity fight

— 13th June 2017

Some organisers of the planned charity boxing fight involving American champion, Floyd Mayweather, on Tuesday announced their withdrew from the event. The fight tagged: “Floyd Mayweather Charity Boxing Match,’’ was scheduled to hold on June 14, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The organisers including Play Network Nigeria, Transcorp Hilton, George Okoro Media, and Eddie Madaki PR…

Share

  • Hungary restrains foreign NGOs, move targets U.S billionaire Soros

    — 13th June 2017

    Hungary’s parliament approved Tuesday a crackdown on foreign-backed civil society groups despite an international outcry, in a move seen as targeting US billionaire George Soros. A new law, passed by 130 votes to 44, will force groups receiving more than 24,000 euros ($26,000) annually in overseas funding to register as a “foreign-supported organisation”, or risk…

    Share

  • A’ Ibom PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Udom Emmanuel

    — 13th June 2017

    Stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel. They have also expressed their rediness to support him for a second term in office. At a meeting in Uyo, the stakeholders agreed that the governor has performed creditably well despite the…

    Share

  • South Africa: More backing for Zuma’s ex-wife as next party leader

    — 13th June 2017

    The youth arm of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday it will back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union, to be the party’s next leader Dlamini-Zuma, is President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife.. The Youth League joins the ANC Women’s League, the party’s military veterans and Zuma himself in endorsing Dlamini-Zuma…

    Share

  • Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR

    — 13th June 2017

    From: CHRIS  ANUCHA, PORT HARCOURT The Rivers  State  Government  said   it   was  targeting   to  generate  the  sum of N15 billion  as  Internally  Generated Revenue (IGR). The state  was  generating  an average  of N6 biilion  per   month,   until  recently that   the  Internally  Generated  Revenue  moved  to   over N9 billion. Executive Chairman, Rivers  State  Internal  Service, Chief …

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share