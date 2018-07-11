Chinenye Anuforo Mr. Travers Nicholas is the general manager of Dell EMC West Africa; in this interview with Daily Sun Tech & Gadgets he speaks on how the company’s transformational initiative will enhance businesses through the adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Excerpts: Dell Technology’s global IT transformation The world is transforming and organisations, private or public or government-owned, must leverage the best of technologies to improve on their businesses. Every organisation is looking at new ways they could use technology to enhance their business. Traditional banks have a long legacy to keep up with regulations and all the rules imposed on them by the financial regulation, the Central Bank. But with the emergence of financial technology (FinTech) players, they are disrupting the traditional banks and Nigerian banks are an interesting case in this regard because banks in Nigeria have this long-standing legacy and they are beginning to get out of the curve to adopt new technology solutions created by FinTech to drive their financial businesses. So, Dell Technology works with most of the banks in the country as well as other organisations to bring global technology transformation to Nigeria. We are providing them with modern technology solutions to address new and emerging trends. We help banks and other organisations to lay the foundation of IT that they need to grow and remain competitive in the industry. At the Dell Technology World 2018, over 14,000 people participated from different countries of the world, including Nigeria. Many of the organisations we are working with, including those from Nigeria, are already adopting new technology like private cloud that will help them have better IT capability. We have customers already doing this in Nigeria and many are in the middle of the transformation process and some are just starting the journey. Technology is evolving, and once an organisation reaches its milestone, there is always another milestone to achieve. Building modern applications on old legacy infrastructure The truth is that it is not advisable to build modern technology on old legacy infrastructure. Organisations need modern infrastructure to build modern applications. They need modern infrastructure that has all the attributes of a modern data centre. Things like converged infrastructure or flash technology, scale-up capability, cloud enabled with high level security are needed for the modern infrastructure that we are talking about. Technology is good but it becomes useless if it does not enhance business. So, once organisations get modern technology and put it in place on a technical foundation, they must use the technology to do something we call automation. The technology solution will do the automation processes and speed up development. This will of course reduce the time it takes to deliver new values. Customers want technology solutions that will offer them better business opportunities. So, organisations and technology service providers should be able to adopt new technologies that the customers are fast looking for.

New solutions help organistions to modernise the technology, automate it and transform the business and that is what Dell Technology is bringing to its customers globally and locally. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies These new technologies are some of the hot areas of technology innovation, of which broadband infrastructure is key to the adoption of these technologies. In discussing the infrastructure level and strength in Nigeria, we must be reminded that Nigeria has its own unique challenge when it comes to infrastructure development. For example, there are lots of fibre optic connectivity coming into the country with lots of bandwidth that are not fully utilised from the different submarine cables that have berthed at the sea shores of the country. I think the main challenge that Nigeria has in terms of broadband infrastructure is about laying the fibre across the country to give access to broadband in the hinterlands, where broadband capacities are needed the most. So, a lot of the capacities are lying low at the shores of the country un-utilised, and something urgent needs to be done about it. I think the challenge is about state governments not giving telecoms operators the right of way to lay the fibre cables across the states and country. But the good news is that the telecoms operators are continually updating their own infrastructure and, with the presence of long term evolution (LTE) technology and the 5G technology, they should be able to address some of the concerns. Should telecoms firms invest in building their own infrastructure? What I am saying in essence is that telecoms operators have their existing networks and as they continue to expand their networks, the country will definitely overcome the issue of infrastructure challenge. Nigeria has recorded tremendous progress in the telecoms sector, from 3G to 4G LTE, and the bandwidth is getting more available and stronger. So, we need more connectivity and machine-to-machine connectivity, and this will be possible if the broadband infrastructure is ubiquitously available. Aside from telecoms sector, the oil and gas sector also needs some form of connectivity.

Machine learning in Nigeria In the area of machine learning, there are already many steps that have been taken to boost the process in the country. The first step on the journey of machine learning is about understanding and analysing data, but some organisations in Nigeria are already doing it the way it would extract data from various sources, transform it into a single location and load into that location to be analysed for some kind of business intelligence. So, what data analytics does is to create some correlation between some form of data. Such correlation is used to make informed decision about certain variables. We already have machine learning in banks and in the telecoms sector in Nigeria. Machine leaning will help to carry out some form of intelligent investigations within an organisation. Recycling of marine plastic waste for the production of computer casings It is true that Dell Technology is investing in the recycling of marine plastic waste for various reasons. The amount of plastic waste that goes into the ocean every year is incredible, and the waste is toxic to marine creatures, killing them in their large numbers. So, when the idea of recycling marine plastic waste came to Dell Technology, we developed the idea, and today we are investing heavily to save marine creatures from plastic waste and, in turn, convert the plastics into computer casings for human use. What we are doing is to ensure we track the plastics before they get into the ocean and we recycle it and use it as part of our packaging. The initial action we took was to be part of the process to prevent plastics from getting into the ocean, remove the ones we could that have already found their way into the ocean and recycle them for computer packaging. Our dream is that, in the near future, there will be no plastics in the ocean and marine creatures can live healthy lives free from toxic generated from marine plastics. What kind of solution does Dell Technology have for small business in Nigeria? Dell Technology has shown commitment in growing small business in Nigeria and in other regions where we operate. We ensure that we support our channel partners