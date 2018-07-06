Organic restructuring of Nigeria

The unity, social cohesion and structural stability of the Nigerian federation are conditions precedent for its economic growth and development. There has to be a Nigerian nation before any form of progress can be achieved. Currently, Nigeria is a country of a collection of micro ethno-geographic nationalities whose localised interests are placed above that of the broad collective. The Nigerian populace is also more of “indigenes” of these micro-ethnic nationalities than “citizens” of Nigeria.

It has been argued that the diversity of the Nigerian people, which was compounded by the colonial experiment of forging a modern nation out of a critical mass of uncommon history, tradition and culture of diverse indigenous peoples, is remotely responsible for our disunity as a nation. This notion of Nigeria being an amalgam of cultural incompatibles that has become an entrenched narrative that justifies our disunity is a fallacy unsupported by any shred of historical evidence and actually goes contrary to the logic of common sense.

Diversity is a measure of racial mix within a given geographic space and NOT the ethnic composition within a broad racial categorisation. Therefore, a mono-racial (negro) country such Nigeria does NOT qualify to be regarded as a diverse country on account of ethnic differences. Nigeria does not have much in common with racially diverse countries like the United States of America and the Republic of South Africa but has so much in common with less diverse mono-racial (mongoloid) China and mono-racial (caucasoid) United Kingdom of old. Like Nigeria, China has between 55 and 95 ethnic identifications within its broad mongoloid classification. They include the Uygur, Hui, Zhuang and the majority Han Chinese people. Mandarin, which is a language spoken by majority Han Chinese people, originally evolved from closely related languages spoken by “diverse” ethnic groups around the agricultural settlements of the four cardinal points of China. Similarly, the multi-ethnic identification that characterises mono-racial Nigeria actually evolved from a common source as clearly discernable in the close similarities in culture, language and interwoven ancestral history of the various peoples of Nigeria from the four cardinal points of its current geographic space and beyond. In this circumstance, Nigeria is best described as a plural, not diverse, country.