Oracle’s U-16 football tourney kicks off

The 10th edition of Oracle Sports Football tournament will kick-off on August 10, 2018, at the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to organisers of the event, no less than 34 teams would be jostling for the N750,000 prize money, among other consolation prizes that would also be up for grabs.

Speaking to Daily Sun Sport in Lagos, CEO Oracle Sports, Barr. Donald Onwuka, said there would also be other side attractions.

“ We are trying to give back to the society that made us. There would be awards like best keeper, best team, etc. Its going to be a carnival of some sort.

“Oracle Record Artistes would be performing. We have Diamond David, Zanger Prince, Orisafemi, Mr. Raw, Kels among others would perform at the opening and closing ceremonies.

and some groups from Norway and Dubai will be on ground to scout for talents that they will sign.

“We have an academy in Portugal that will take care of the discovered talents.

“We will also host ex-Nigerian internationals like Ogbei Fawole Monday Odiaka, Waidi Akanni, Yisa Shofoluwe, Lawrence Orairo, Franklyn Howard, Peter Nieketien, Mike Onyemachara, Tajudeen Disu amongst others.

“Our vision at Oracle Sports is to inspire both old and new talents. The ex Nigerian stars played a great role in Nigerian football development and they deserve to be celebrated.”

Leave a reply

