The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission
4th July 2018 - Happy 4th of July quotes, images and messages
4th July 2018 - Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina becomes first defender to score in his first 3 World Cup matches
4th July 2018 - Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose
4th July 2018 - Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS
4th July 2018 - Chelsea could land Yerry Mina in the deal to take Willian to Barcelona
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina: Prove a point to Barcelona? I don’t have to prove anything to anyone
4th July 2018 - 4th of July: The history of America’s independence day
4th July 2018 - 10 Things to Know About Emmanuel Macron
Home / National / OPWS debunks allegation of extra judicial killings of Fulani, cattle
OPWS

OPWS debunks allegation of extra judicial killings of Fulani, cattle

— 4th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Operation WHIRL STROKE has debunked allegation of extra-judicial killings of Fulani and hundreds of their cattle leveled against it by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

Speaking at a press briefing, in Makurdi, on Tuesday, acting Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. John Ajim, described the allegation made by the Chairman of Nasarawa State branch of MACBAN, Mohammed Hussein, as completely false and unfounded.

“The truth of the matter is that on the 26th of June 2018, at about 6:00 in the morning, some troops of OPWS carried out a cordon and search operation at a suspected herdsmen militia camp in Barkin Kota Village in Keana local government area of Nasarawa State.

“After the initial success of the operation, the militia elements reorganised and attacked our team killing two soldiers and injuring five personnel including he officer commanding who led the operation.

“Following this incidence, some troops of OPWS were mobilized for reinforcement. In the fire fight that ensued, some of the militia must have sustained some casualties as we were able to extricate our men that were injured.

Gen. Ajim said in the course of the fighting, the OPWS troops recovered one AK47 riffle fitted with magazine, two locally made guns, one pistol, one axe and 800 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“This was the criminal group that our troops were able to destroy their camp. For the Nasarawa State Chairman of MACBAN to identify and associate with them as members of his association bugs for questions and answers.

“While the military is not in a hurry to link MACBAN to this militia, investigation has begun to unravel those behind the death of our men. The military is ready to take down those who are responsible alongside their sponsors no matter how highly placed.

Reeling out the achievements of the OPWS since its inception in the last two months, Ajim said the effort of the operation to restore peace and order in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states had yield positively as over 100,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are estimated to have returned to their homes across Benue state.

While disclosing that several suspects have been arrest with items recovered from them across the three states of operation, the acting Defence information Director stated that OPWS troops have continued to carry out special patrols f farmlands to sustain the peace and build confidence of displaced persons so that they can return to their economic activities.

“So far, OPWS troops have arrested 21 suspects and recovered 20 weapons and 882 rounds of assorted ammunition in Nasarawa, state. Similarly, the force has recovered three weapons, nine rounds of ammunition while 12 suspects were arrested in Taraba state.

“In addition, we have also recovered four weapons, and 169 rounds of ammunition as well as apprehended 13 suspects in Benue state since our operation commenced.”

He disclosed further that OPWS has been fully launched in Zamfara State and it is to be known as OPWS II with a separate commander appointed to oversee the Zamfara operation.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission

— 4th July 2018

NAN The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) has alerted residents of the state to the dangerous chemicals emitting from raging fire incident into the environment. Mr Yusuf Rigasa, the KEPA General Manager, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Kaduna. Rigasa said, “There is fire incident at a chemical dump location at No. 9 Rafi…

  • Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director

    — 4th July 2018

    NAN Dr Amos Ujulu, Director of Disease Control Department (DCD), Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), says the state has recorded 1,564 cases of cholera this year. Ujulu disclosed this during his presentation on the recent outbreak of cholera to the State Executive Council Meeting in Yola. He said that over 100 communities…

  • FAYOSE

    Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose

    — 4th July 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has revealed that pressure was mounted on him by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to trade away the ticket given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and support Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC in the July 14 governorship poll in the state….

  • BUHARI

    Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS

    — 4th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has ordered the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari. Justice Maurine Onyetenu gave  the order, on Wednesday,  based on the suit filed by two Nigerians, Kanmi Ajibola, a lawyer and Sulaiman Adeniyi, a rights activist. The duo…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari loves Nigeria more than self, Gov. Ganduje declares

    — 4th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that President Muhammad Buhari represents the way forward for a prosperous Nigeria, insisting that the President has a greater love for Nigeria than he has for himself. He maintained that President Buhari embodies honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and utmost patriotism for genuine national…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share