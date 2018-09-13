– The Sun News
WOMEN

Optimise interdependence of men, women in agriculture, VC tells FG

13th September 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Vice  Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has harped on the need for government at all levels to optimise the interdependence of men and women in agriculture and rural development.

Kimbir stated this during the opening ceremony of a four-day conference organized by the Society for Gender in Agriculture and Rural Development (SOGARD), in conjunction with Center for Gender Studies, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM).

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Paul Anune, the VC posited that at all levels of governance, effort should be made to effectively mobilise the citizenry to reduce gender-based discriminatory practices in admission into professional courses such as chemistry, engineering, and mathematics as well as in employment.

He explained further that rather than see some professions or positions as the exclusive rights of a particular gender, the brightest and best man or woman should be allowed to take on such professions for optimal productivity.

